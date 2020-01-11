Legion hosts Branch Cribbage Playoffs | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“We’re trying to have some fun along the way, but it’s pretty serious,” Riese said.

People had to pre-register for the event and the Legion hoped to have at least a dozen people participate.

Riese added that Prince Albert had previously hosted the Provincials and said it was a very busy weekend and very successful.

He added that people always seem to have a great time during these tournaments.

“It’s a great companionship,” he said. “Cribbage is considered a sport within the Royal Canadian Legion because it brings people on the road. It makes people interact socially and it’s just a great overall way to get out and have fun and enjoy a bit of competitiveness.

Royal Canadian Legion 2 President Rick Hodgson told paNOW cribbage is a big game for the legion in Canada.

Hodgson was one of the many participants in the event on Saturday and he said he would do his best, but it really is the luck of the tickets.

“There is a lot of skill in the cradle as if you have to play the right cards at the right time and you help yourself by playing the cards in order,” Hodgson said. “It’s competitive, but it’s a fun competition, nobody really gets too serious, but you also have to follow the rules.”

He added that it is also a nice way to meet people, because as you progress in tournaments, you see many of the same people every year.

“It’s a good game, a good pastime, something to do during the day in the winter,” Hodgson said.

–

Ian.gustafson@jpbg.ca

On Twitter: @angustafson12