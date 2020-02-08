Legion celebrates special celebration for two veterans paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

After his two years of service in the war, Smith returned to the family farm before moving to P.A. moved. to work in a box factory. He then returned to service with the Royal Canadian Air Force and continued serving for 23 years. He then moved to Saskatoon and Candle Lake for his return to Prince Albert in 1997.

Smith said the Friday party was a surprise on Friday – one he appreciates.

“[It’s] pretty nice,” he said.

Ed Laird described hearing the news as great. He added that it was especially nice to see so many people coming to mark the occasion.

“It’s a pretty party. Many people here shake hands and tell me I’m a good guy. I’m not used to that,” he said.

Laird joined the Canadian forces where he worked to send messages. In this job, Laird broadcast one of the most important messages of the war.

“I passed the cease-fire to the first, second and third field regiment, the artillery,” he said.

After his service, Laird returned to P.A. and finally found his way to a career as a mechanic, which lasted more than 30 years. Laird said there have been changes over time, but one aspect has remained consistent.

“People have always been so good to us veterans,” he said.

Brenda Cripps, a service officer and zone commander with the Royal Canadian Legion, said that Laird continued to serve the community after his term with the Canadian Forces. He spoke for more than 30 years at school meetings and volunteers spent his time at the Herb Bassett Home.

Cripps said it is appropriate to have Laird’s name on the list, because he was the one who brought the original motion to the city in 1964 and suggested naming streets after veterans. She added the legion and P.A. are lucky to have both men as members.

“It’s just great to listen to some of their stories and talk to them,” she said.

