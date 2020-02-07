Legion Branch 78 supporting local healthcare

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 78 in Picton is supporting local healthcare.

Members presented a donation of $ 7,500 to the Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital Foundation on Friday.

The grant was awarded through the Ontario Provincial Command and helped complete the purchase of a picture archiving system currently in use in the Endoscopy Unit at Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital.

The Royal Canadian Legion Ontario Provincial Command Branches and Ladies’ Auxiliaries have been helping to fund the $ 101,890 picture archiving system for their Endoscopy Department since April 2017.

Since the Endoscopy Unit at PECMH screens for cancer, Quinte Health Care was required by Cancer Care Ontario to install a specialized picture archive system. The Endo Works picture archive stores images captured during endoscopic or gastroscopic procedures from specific regions within the body. Those images can then be shared and used to confirm diagnoses.

“We are grateful to the Royal Canadian Legion for helping us complete the purchase of the picture archiving system, which is in use at PECMH,” said Barbara McConnell, chairperson of the Foundation. “It’s vital for our community to continue to ensure our County Hospital is equipped with the latest technology to keep it state-of-the-art. We hope our stakeholders will see this as another sign that we are committed to providing exceptional care while building a vibrant future for Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital. ”

Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital is the low-risk endoscopy center for Quinte Health Care. Each year, about 3,500 individuals travel to Picton from across Southeastern Ontario for cancer screening and scope procedures.

“The generosity of individuals, organizations and community partners, like the Royal Canadian Legion, means we can continue to advance health care for our patients by purchasing vital medical equipment needed at our hospital. “This helps to ensure our caregivers can continue to deliver great care, close to home,” said Shannon Coull, executive director of the PECMH Foundation. “Over the years, the four local Legion branches, Picton, Wellington, Consecon and Deseronto have contributed to excellent care at PECMH. We are pleased to know their contributions and those of Provincial Command are not only helping ensure the best care for veterans, but for everyone in Prince Edward County. ”

PECMHF has received nine grants from the Royal Canadian Legion Provincial Command since 2005 totaling $ 65,000.