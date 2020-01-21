Legendary rockers Queen become the first British band to join Queen Elizabeth II on a commemorative coin - The Sun

ROCKERS Queen has become the first British band to join Queen Elizabeth II on a commemorative coin.

The Royal Mint has issued the coin to celebrate the band at the start of a series of music legends.

The Royal Mint has issued the coin to celebrate the band at the start of a series of music legends Credit: PA: Press Association

One side has the head of Her Majesty, while the other shows the instruments of all four band members

One side has the head of Her Majesty, while the other shows the instruments of all four band members, including the piano played by Freddie Mercury at the top of the coin – above his microphone.

Guitarist Brian May said right away with the medal: “This is a big” who could have imagined it? ” Moment for us. “

Earlier this month we found that a rare coin with the queen’s uncle had been bought from him for a record-breaking £ 1 million before he gave up.

The Edward VIII coin is made of 22-carat gold and is one of the six that were minted in 1935 as a trial when the royal throne was taken.

But the coins were never released to the public because he gave up Monarch’s position in 1936 to marry American divorced woman Wallis Simpson.

It was picked up by a private buyer in the UK after the Royal Mint found it at a collector in the US.

Rebecca Morgan, head of collector services at the Mint, said: “We were delighted to be able to find such a special coin for our client and bring it back to the UK to make history again.”

The coin is supposed to be one of only two privately owned. Credit: PA: Press Association Collector pays UK record £ 1 million for rare coin with Edward VIII