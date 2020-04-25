Legendary jockey AP McCoy is worried about the future of racing if ITV is not given a new contract

Leap legend AP McCoy has warned racing faces a ‘disaster’ if ITV cannot secure a new deal.

The 20-time champion jockey revealed negotiations were underway when ITV Racing sought to extend the contract that expires at the end of the year.

AP McCoy has concerns about racing losing its terrestrial coverage.

Bigwigs from ITV and Racecourse Media Group hoped to reach an agreement at lunch in Cheltenham last month – but the talks stopped.

McCoy, a regular scholar on the channel, said the future of terrestrial racing coverage depended on balance.

One possibility is that ITV could lose the rights to all but a few reliable races – such as BBC racing coverage which was reduced in the early 2000s.

He told Sun Racing: “I don’t think ITV gets enough credit and I’m really worried about terrestrial TV coverage for racing.

“Negotiations for the next contract have been going on for a while and I hope the rumors that are circulating are not true that there may be a certain number of tent days chosen at ITV and the rest will go to Sky or Racing TV.

“It really worries me, and makes me afraid that some people in the race can let the decision happen because of money. This is NOT all about money.

“One of the strongest opinions I have is that racing must stay on terrestrial TV.

“I think the way ITV has used ITV4 to show that some of the unpleasant days are extraordinary. Many people panic when they announce that they will do it – but it works.

“The mix we have right now is very suitable for sports. If taken from terrestrial, we will reach a much smaller audience.

“I always say we need people with good racing knowledge and a great passion for that.

“The suit will say they have brought a lot of money for us all … but the race will never be seen on land again and it will be a disaster.”

Racing in the UK is currently suspended until further notice due to the Covid-19 outbreak, with the BHA not yet agreeing on the date of its resumption.

And ambassador William Hill, McCoy, said the ongoing crisis had exposed a serious lack of leadership among sports leaders.

McCoy is a regular expert at ITV Racing

He said: “I think the idea of ​​starting a race behind closed doors can work – but I also think this crisis is an opportunity for racing to do something different and restructure the whole sport.

“But, as I said before, the problem with our sport is there are no leaders.

“That’s not really a criticism of anyone in particular, it’s just the fact that no individual has enough power.

“Every successful business has one leader and one clear idea. The problem with horse racing in this country is that its power is distributed to many people.

“BHA, racecourse, bookies – no one has direct power to make significant changes. Everyone has their own interests to look after.

“When you look at the number of lives that have been lost due to this virus, it is truly tragic. It will be difficult, but I think we should get some kind of normality back as soon as possible. We must be creative and brave and the right leadership will not go wrong. “

Five years since McCoy rode in his last race at Sandown before hanging his boots, and he admitted that he missed rumors to kick the winners home for jumping.

He said: “It was an emotional day in Sandown five years ago. But I am pleased that Dickie Johnson has won the title four times since I retired.

“I love horse racing and am glad I am still involved. But you lose competitiveness, you lose pressure, you lose the torment.

“I really let go of my shoulder a few weeks ago when I fell off the horse. I was taken to A&E to return it – and in a painful way I really enjoyed a little torture to fix it! “

McCoy bid farewell to his fans in Sandown five years ago.

And like millions of others, McCoy aligned himself with the Virtual Grand National earlier this month – and he received many sticks for his journey on Do not push in the legendary race.

He said: “It’s been difficult without exercise now for more than a month.

“It’s amazing how many people watch a virtual race, it just shows how badly people crave sports.”

McCoy joked: “The journey I gave Don’t Push in the virtual legend race is so bad, I got to the front of the line too fast!

“I deserve to be hammered because of that and get messages from all kinds of people afterwards.

“Robbie Fowler texted me saying ‘what are you doing, boy, what are you thinking!’.

“Thank goodness at the actual race I gave him a much better ride!”

