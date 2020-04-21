Legalizing marijuana will not end racial profiling, study finds

This 4/20 week (because let’s be honest, we are in quarantine, we are allowed to celebrate all week this year), many of us will celebrate on our sofas with the joints, edible products and tinctures of our choice . Outside the comfort of our homes, however, the drug war is raging – even as the legalization movement grows nationwide. New ACLU data shows that racial disparities in drug-related arrests persist to this day, even in states that have decriminalized or legalized marijuana.

Currently, 11 states and the District of Columbia have legalized adult recreational marijuana, while 18 states have decriminalized it. And one of the most frequently cited arguments in favor of legalization or decriminalization is generally that drug reform will reduce racial disparities in arrests for possession of marijuana. The war on drugs has disproportionately affected communities of color, and blacks are more than 3.5 times more likely to be arrested for possession of marijuana than whites.

According to the ACLU report, it is true that in states where marijuana has been decriminalized or legalized, there has been a decrease in arrests of marijuana in general; these states also have lower racial disparity rates in marijuana arrests than states where marijuana is not legalized, where people of color are more than three times more likely to be arrested for related offenses to marijuana than whites. But even in states where marijuana is legalized or decriminalized, there are still racial disparities in marijuana-related crimes. Even in states like Maine and Vermont, where marijuana is legal, racial disparities in drug arrests actually increased between 2010 and 2018, according to ACLU data.

This trend is not consistent across the board: in states like California and Nevada, which have legalized marijuana, racial disparities in drug-related arrests have narrowed between 2010 and 2018. But even in the states legal or decriminalized, such disparities still exist, that the reporting attributes in part to racial profiling practices such as stop-and-frisk.

Report says to reduce disparities, states must make a concrete effort to focus on racial justice in shaping drug reform, including by ending practices such as stop-and-frisk and the police instituting arrest quotas as a measure of productivity. With the exception of such a radical reform, the report concludes, however, with the conclusion that “clear legalization and decriminalization alone are not enough to reverse the disproportionate harm that the war on drugs caused to blacks and others. people of color ”.