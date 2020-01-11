Legal resource fair comes to P.A. | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The John M. Cuelenaere Library is organizing a Drop in Legal Resource Fair on Monday. (File photo / paNOW staff)

By Michael Joel-Hansen

Pro bono

January 11, 2020

The public library of John M. Cuelenaere wants to help the residents of Prince Albert obtain legal advice.

On Monday the library organizes a fall in the scholarship for legal sources. A number of groups have come together to organize the event, including the Law Society of Saskatchewan, Family Law Saskatchewan, the Government of Saskatchewan and Pro Bono Law Saskatchewan.

Lindsey Beaudry, program director and staff attorney for Pro Bono Law Saskatchewan, said her organization believes it is important that people have access to lawyers. She added that some people do not have access to justice without support.

“Legal matters are very difficult and complex, people often have difficulty navigating through legal systems and the legal jargon that comes with filing legal documents,” she said.