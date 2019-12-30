Legal marijuana sales may trigger interstate tensions in the Midwest

Loading...

By KATHLEEN FOODY and DAVID EGGERT Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) – Retailers who have been legally selling marijuana for a month in Michigan say they have attracted customers from midwestern states where the drug remains illegal and, as Illinois prepares to Joining the leisure market on Wednesday, authorities are renewing warnings to consumers against transporting these products on state lines.

The dynamics are familiar to the west and east coast states where the sale and use of marijuana has been widely permitted since the Colorado market opened in 2014, despite a federal ban that created a patchwork of legal and cultural collars. Nebraska and Oklahoma have gone so far as to initiate an unsuccessful lawsuit against Colorado, arguing that its marijuana law would have detrimental effects on neighboring states.

In the years that followed, the industry was faced with questions about companies' obligations to pay federal income taxes or to follow employee safety laws. Other thorny issues confronted state regulators, who were forced to determine which pesticides were suitable for growing cannabis plants, and which ingredients were safe to include in products intended for consumption or burned. This land is generally reserved for federal agencies.

The most tense point, however, remains the illegal market that has survived in states with legal cannabis markets. Part of this product comes from outside the legal systems closely followed by state regulators, while other states find it difficult to prevent "diverted" legal marijuana from bleeding into the illegal market at home or in distant states.

The data also suggests that some customers will cross state borders in search of state-approved marijuana retailers, despite warnings that it is illegal to bring the product home.

The start of legal sales in Michigan on December 1 and in Illinois on January 1 brings the same climate to the Midwest, where some neighboring states allow limited use of marijuana for medical purposes. But no other has moved to allow for recreational use.

States often differ in the regulation of contentious issues, including firearms, speed limits and the age of use. But Sam Kamin, professor of law and policy on marijuana at the University of Denver, said that interstate charges regarding the effect of marijuana sales on neighbors in legal states should continue unless federal law does not change.

"Supply and demand tell us it's going to be a constant thing," said Kamin. "Regulation can't do much and once the product leaves a state, it ceases to be a regulatory problem and becomes criminal."

Illinois is the eleventh state to widely allow the use and sale of marijuana, reducing the market advantage of the early states and the ability to attract tourists. Industry analysts expect "canna-tourism" to remain popular in some places, such as Las Vegas, but that most companies trying to survive in an expensive and difficult industry must build local customers.

"Demand from non-residents will not be the primary driver of revenue in these Midwestern states," said John Kagia, director of knowledge at industrial analysis company New Frontier Data. "Local consumers will be the main driver."

Kagia said that the data available on non-resident buyers suggests that the percentage of itinerant buyers varies considerably between states. A Colorado study found that about 9% of total demand for cannabis products comes from visitors to the state, while New Frontier Data estimates that the share of visitors' purchases in Nevada is about 25%.

In Michigan, where $ 4.7 million in recreational marijuana was sold in the first three weeks of December, regulators don't know how much was bought by out-of-state customers. But stores say business has been buoyant, particularly from Ohio and Indiana and Illinois.

"There were people everywhere," said Bart Kupczyk, co-owner and director of retail at Ann Arbor, Greenstone Provisions, one of 23 Michigan retailers licensed to sell adult recreational products. “Ann Arbor is close to Ohio. It is a destination city in its own right as a fairly well-known university city. "

About 45 miles south of Morenci, a town of 2,100 residents along the Ohio border, a clinic said a majority of its clients were from Ohio, where only medical marijuana is legal. Another retailer in Morenci obtained its state license last week.

"It is important for Ohio residents and non-residents traveling across the state to understand that possession of marijuana remains a criminal offense in Ohio, even if it is legally purchased in another State that allows recreational use, "said Lt. Staff Craig Cvetan, commander of public affairs for the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Illinois marijuana companies reported training employees to remind non-residents that their products cannot legally be transported across state borders and can only be consumed in residences hotels or hotels that allow it. Cities may decide to allow marijuana use in tobacco stores or dispensaries, but none will have rules in place by January, said Pamela Althoff, Executive Director of Cannabis Business Association of Illinois.

"If you want to enter Illinois and participate in cannabis use, you have to be responsible and know the law," she said. "Just like alcohol, it shouldn't be something you plan to drink and then get back in the car."

Non-residents can purchase less marijuana than residents of Illinois under new state law, and law enforcement in neighboring states have announced plans to 39; strictly enforce their permanent restriction on marijuana. Michigan's single transaction limit is the same for residents and non-residents.

In the five Green Thumb Industries' "Rise" dispensaries licensed to sell recreational products in Illinois, employees have been trained to remind non-resident customers that they cannot bring marijuana products back to the home and warn them not to drive after drinking, said Dina Rollman, the executive vice president of government and regulatory affairs for the company.

"We focus primarily on serving the people of Illinois, but we recognize that we are surrounded by states that have not legalized cannabis for recreational use," said Rollman. "We only focus on educating these consumers, so that we can be compliant."

Eggert reported in Lansing, Michigan.