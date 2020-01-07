Legal group seeks federal investigation into prisons in Mississippi paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

The dead and riots since Christmas have drawn attention to a prison system that, according to its own statistics, only fills about half of its guard posts. Prison leaders are looking for tens of millions of dollars to hire an additional 800 guards and renovate a dilapidated cell block in the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman, where there was unrest. But lawmakers recommended a reduction in operational resources for the three state-run prisons. They recommended spending the same amount as last year on three private prisons and 15 state-run prison facilities.

The letter mentions an increasing number of deaths in state prisons in recent years, saying that violence “is directly related to acute understaffing” and that funding has decreased.

“The state has functionally renounced its correction system, with deadly consequences for the individuals who live and work within that system.”

The letter notes that the Department of Justice cited Alabama for “gross” and “dangerous” understaffing at a time when Alabama had more prison guards per prisoner than Mississippi. A three-year federal investigation of the Alabama prisons ended in April with a damning federal report and the threat of a federal trial.

The letter states that the low number of staff makes it impossible for guards to manage prisons, and that gang control and prison violence is “the predictable and preventable consequence of relinquishing control over the facility.”

The prison system established South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Leakesville for almost the whole of 2019, citing a “serious shortage of correctional officers,” with Corrections Commissioner Pelicia Hall who said in a January 2019 release that “we are working in a pressure cooker situation “The letter claims that extended lockdowns may violate the constitutional rights of prisoners by leaving prisoners behind” in circumstances that amount to solitary confinement without access to basic privileges, including recreation, showers and visitation. “

The letter states that SPLC has made statements from prisoners from South Mississippi that gangs are assigning prisoners to cells and beds, controlling access to telephones, determining where and when people can eat and showering, fine people who violate rules written by gangs and even feeding their own comic searches for stolen contraband. Certified statements also say that gang members work in the kitchen of the prison, withhold food to sell it or punish injured prisoners and control the distribution of mattresses and blankets.

The letter accuses outgoing Government Phil Bryant and incoming Government Tate Reeves of “trying to shift the debt to prisoners” by focusing on gangs instead of accepting that civil servants are guilty of violence. Bryant said Monday that he would welcome a federal investigation into prisons, but said federal officials should also investigate criminals and gangs in the crime-challenged capital of Jackson and the entire state.

Jeff Amy, The Associated Press