Legacy honored by Jack Rollins at Harrison County Commission

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Four years ago, the Harrison County Commissioners honored a boy suffering from cancer for his efforts to inspire other children while in the hospital. At their meeting on Wednesday they continued the tradition of “Jack Rollins Superhero Day”.

Jack was diagnosed with fourth stage neuroblastoma cancer in 2013 at the age of two and struggled for another three years.

While in the hospital, he tried to make other children smile in need. Jack made it his personal responsibility to visit other children and give them a hand to hold, a toy to share, or encouraging words.

Hard things make you stronger.

Jack Rollins

His family continues to spread Jack’s memory through the Jack Strong Foundation, which highlights Jack’s favorite thing – superheroes. The foundation is committed to helping children suffering from childhood cancer feel “superhero strength” while collecting donations to support families.

They also help with medical bills, uninsured medication, medical care, accommodation for non-governmental treatment, travel expenses, and meals. Often, one or both parents have to stop working to look after their child in treatment.

Jack’s mother, Brooke Rollins, poses with Harrison County Commission President Ron Watson

“We put together superhero bags with all of Jack’s favorite puzzles, no matter what superhero they admire. We give them a blanket, pillows, everything to pass the time. This is our way. It has us with our grief and everything helped, ”said Jack’s mother Brooke Rollins.

Jack Rollins Superhero Day is celebrated every year on Jack’s birthday, February 5th. More information can be found on this website.