Leftovers: Old Bay chews its way in hot sauce; Jameson gets into the Irish coffee spirit

Leftovers is our look at some of the product ideas that pop up everywhere – some are intriguing, some sound great and some are the kind of ideas we would never dream of. We can’t write about everything we get, so here are the leftovers from our inbox.

Old Bay brings the heat

Old Bay arouses the interest of consumers by offering a new product to set their taste buds on fire.

McCormick & Co. debuted this week with an Old Bay brand hot sauce. The first batch was sold out within the first hour after sale. The spice maker started selling the limited edition hot sauce online on Wednesday, but “in the coming month or so” the company will bring the sauce to stores, according to a release.

The new product attracted a lot of attention on social media, with many tweeting disappointment about not being able to get a bottle. The brand account encouraged consumers to sign up for availability updates on their website so that enthusiastic fans could be notified as soon as the weather was replenished.

“We have fans who have Old Bay tattooed on their bodies and have Old Bay-themed weddings, so in hindsight it shouldn’t be a surprise that the new sauce would be sold out so quickly,” Laurie Harrsen, senior director of public relations and consumer communication, told NBC News.

In 1990, McCormick bought Old Bay for a price that, according to the Baltimore Sun, was between $ 11 million and $ 14 million. Old Bay, the distinctive seafood mix Old Bay by McCormick, has been striving for years to reach a larger reach than its base in Maryland, and launching a hot sauce can help that mission. Old Bay already comes in a variety of other products, including Herr’s Cheese Curls and Chips and Fisher’s Popcorn.

It is not surprising that consumers would be interested in the characteristic Chesapeake taste in hot sauce, given the cult surrounding the product and the increased interest in the condiment in recent years. The hot sauce category has been flourishing for years and that growth is expected to continue. According to a Fortune Business Insights report, the hot sauce market is expected to grow by 6.5% annually and reach $ 3.77 billion by the end of 2026.

More consumers, especially millennials, are looking for products that cause burns. As Americans increasingly embrace the heat of spicy peppers from Mexican and South American kitchens, companies are adding warm ingredients to various products.

And although there has never been an Old Bay sauce, McCormick has the expertise. The seasoning giant has acquired Frank’s RedHot sauce brand in 2017 as part of the $ 4.2 billion purchase from the food division of Reckitt Benckiser. While classic brands such as Tabasco and Cholula seem to rule the hot sauce segment, innovations such as the Vietnamese sauce Sriracha have managed to break into and find success.

Now that consumers are already in great demand for the hot sauce from Old Bay and the condiment sector continues to grow, this new product could have the potential to drop its limited edition title and become a mainstay.

– Lillianna Byington

Jameson Irish Whiskey

Jameson makes the ultimate Irish coffee

It is more than a month until St. Patrick’s Day, but Jameson already has a new twist on Irish coffee.

The whiskey brand Pernod Ricard launched its newest flavor this week: Jameson Cold Brew. Unlike the traditional mixed drink that combines coffee with whiskey, cream and sugar, this version is completely alcohol – an alcohol-free drink.

“By combining the soft taste of triple distilled Jameson and the richness of the natural cold brew coffee flavor in one bottle, Jameson Cold Brew celebrates a passion for whiskey and coffee,” said Matt Foley, Jameson brand director at Pernod Ricard USA, in a press release. “When we started researching our next innovation, we didn’t have to go far because it had always been under our noses.”

Of course, coffee flavor liqueur is not new. It is a popular flavor for vodka and tequila, and the brewed drink plus rum is the basis for Kahlúa from Pernod Ricard. However, Jameson has no other varieties that get their taste from something that is not related to alcohol. This blend does not only get its taste from coffee, but from trendy cold brew.

If Jameson is going to get a taste, coffee is a good choice. Given the popularity of the Irish coffee cocktail, the two have been mixed by bartenders and consumers for decades. Last year, Americans drank an average of two cups of coffee a day, according to Statista. Consumption levels have remained strong and coffee is seen as a fast-growing segment in the food industry, with companies such as Coca-Cola and Nestle making massive deals to get a larger share of the segment.

It is important that Jameson makes himself more attractive to Americans. Yes, the brand is growing fast, with a sales increase of 10.1% between 2017 and 2018, according to the Beverage Information & Insights Group. And yes, millennials generally love Irish whiskey, which, according to CNBC, increases sales by 9.4%.

But the drink can be targeted in a coming round of rates. In December, the Trump government said it is considering rates of up to 100% for Irish whiskey as part of the ongoing retaliation against the European Union for trade-related trade-related subsidies. Although consumers love their Irish whiskey, a drastic price increase without changing the product can lead to them choosing a different libation.

Although no decision has been made on the last tariff round, Jameson Cold Brew can perk up the sale even if it comes to fruition.

– Megan Poinski

Clif picks up bars with a new coffee collection

Because consumers eat more portable bars and drink coffee to give themselves a much needed energy boost, it was only a matter of time before the couple met.

Clif, known for its iconic high-calorie snacks, has introduced the coffee bars in three flavors: Dark Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Macchiato and Vanilla Almond Latte. Each package states that the bar contains one espresso shot, which is made from coffee with organic beans.

“Even when the coffee shop is out of reach, you can still enjoy the great taste of a Clif Bar and coffee whenever and wherever you want,” said Clif Bar on its website.

Because consumers are on the move and are less inclined to sit down for one of the three large meals, CPGs package foods packed with proteins, nutrients and recognizable ingredients in a handy package that they can eat on the go.

The concept has attracted major food companies such as Hershey, who bought One Brands last year for $ 397 million. Simply Good Foods Company, the maker of bars and other Atkins brand products, has picked up Quest Nutrition for $ 1 billion. Mondelez International purchased a majority stake in Perfect Snacks, the manufacturer of organic, non-GMO, based on nut butter protein bars and bites.

The coffee market has risen enormously and Americans are at the forefront with around 400 million cups per day. Approximately 64% of American adults drank coffee every day in 2018, an increase of 2% compared to the previous year. This is the highest level since 2012, according to a study by the National Coffee Association, cited by Reuters.

Of course Clif is not the first company to put coffee in its product. Drink giant Coca-Cola also added coffee to its iconic Coke soft drink in some markets to attract consumers who need a quick afternoon pick-up.

By combining bars with coffee, Clif focuses not only on people who are in a hurry in the morning, but on those who need a quick shock in the afternoon and may not be in a position or have the time to take a quick to grab a cup.

– Christopher Doering