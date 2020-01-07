Leftovers: Cinnabon swirls in Breyers ice cream; Filled puffs have consumers who want s'more

Loading...

Leftovers is our look at some of the product ideas that pop up everywhere – some are intriguing, some sound great and some are the kind of ideas we would never dream of. We can’t write about everything we get, so here are the leftovers that were taken from our inbox.

Cinnabon melts in ice

The typical cinnamon buns that consumers look for at airports and shopping centers will now be available as a frozen treat.

Breyers worked together with Cinnabon to make Breyers Cinnamon Cinnabon Frozen Dairy Dessert. The ice cream contains “swirls of sticky cinnamon and delicious dough bites in a sweet vanilla base,” according to a product description.

Many food and beverage companies are turning to partnerships to increase interest and to attract new consumers. Although Breyers already offers a Cinnamon Swirl flavor, Cinnabon name recognition can make this new product more attractive to customers.

This is not the first partnership for the maker of the cinnamon buns. In 2013, the company worked with Beam Suntory’s Pinnacle to make vodka with cinnamon roll flavor. And in the last two years, Cinnabon treats have appeared on dessert menus at Pizza Hut and Sonic.

For Breyers, which is in the hands of the world’s largest ice cream producer Unilever, this collaboration could give the brand a little boost if the category faces obstacles. In the company’s latest earnings report, global ice volumes declined – mainly due to a cooler summer in Europe – although US sales had improved.

Unilever Chief Financial Officer Graeme Pitkethly told The Wall Street Journal last year that the company struggled to increase profit margins for its US ice cream products, such as Breyers. Unilever faces competition from smaller brands such as Blue Bunny, which is owned by Wells Enterprises. And Wells can continue to give Unilever problems in this segment. It has recently taken over the low-calorie, protein-rich ice cream brand Halo Top.

In addition to Breyers’ new Cinnabon flavor, Unilever follows the latest trends for its new launches. In 2018, the company launched Culture Republick in the US, a premium low-calorie ice cream brand with probiotics. The year before, the company unveiled low-calorie, protein-rich ice varieties called “Breyers Delights” to compete with Halo Top.

Because the dairy category as a whole has a hard time, ice is not immune. Last year, Unilever closed an ice cream factory in Nevada, with 300 jobs. Annual consumption of ice cream per person has fallen from £ 18.2 in 1975 to £ 11.8 in 2018, according to USDA data. If this trend continues, more ice cream brands might be looking for new ways to prevent consumer interest from melting.

– Lillianna Byington

Easy inside smores: just add graham crackers

Although most of the country is months away from the kind of weather that is good for campfires and cookouts, a new product brings trouble in and makes it easy to assemble.

Stuffed puffs are marshmallows with chocolate in the middle. The chocolate melts when the marshmallow is toasting – or as it is put in the microwave – making it perfect that only a Graham cracker needs it. And it’s a product that everyone asks: “Why didn’t I think about that?”

The chocolate-filled marshmallows are available online and in some nationwide Walmart stores. For the holidays, the brand put together a Stuffed Puffs S’mores set: the chocolate-filled marshmallows and two packs of graham crackers.

Stuffed puffs could not have chosen a more American treat to disturb. According to legend, s’mores were invented by Girl Scouts, with the first recipe for the marshmallow, chocolate and graham cracker treat in a scouting manual in 1927. According to a 2015 survey of graham cracker brand Honey Maid reported by Foodbeast, 87% of Americans have tried a s’more. Americans buy 90 million pounds of marshmallows each year, half of which is sold for s’mores in the summer months, according to statistics from “The S’mores Cookbook” in Real Simple magazine.

And by giving a big push in the winter, Stuffed Puffs is ahead of the crush on s’mores products that are on the shelves in the summer. The treat of chocolate and marshmallow is a characteristic taste for bagels and English muffins, ice creams and allergy-friendly snack bars. Chocolate and muesli bars, as well as snack mixes, have also received the classic taste.

However, if Honey Maid’s 2015 statistics are still correct, it is possible that work will be done for Stuffed Puffs this winter. Although 55% of Americans know ways to prepare troubles when no campfire is available, only three in ten have done the treat in their own kitchen.

– Megan Poinski

King Arthur Flour

Flour maker King Arthur plays into new trends

King Arthur Flour is best known for its wheat flour during its 230-year history. Now the company in Vermont goes further than just baking by adding new products to its portfolio that address many of the changes that are taking place in the industry today.

“At King Arthur Flour, we are committed to delivering products that meet the changing needs of our consumers,” said Bill Tine, vice president of marketing for the company, in a statement.

The baking ingredients company has rolled out the Paleo flour from King Arthur Flour, which can be used in most recipes for all-purpose flour. It has four grams of protein and fiber per serving and it is made without preservatives – all the properties that are required today by modern shoppers.

King Arthur Flour’s second new product line, gluten-free single dessert cups, responds to the wheat-free craze, the constant interest of consumers in convenience and the occasional urge to enjoy.

The snack cups, which are “gluten-free” prominently displayed on the front of the package in large white letters, are available in Super Fudge Brownie and Chocolate Chip Cookie flavors. The desserts are essentially gluten-free mocha biscuits – they only require water, quick stirring and 30 seconds of microwave time without the preparatory work or cleaning up.

Companies such as King Arthur Flour have largely sustained their ability to evolve and adapt to new consumer trends.

The paleo diet has grown in popularity amid claims that a diet rich in fish, eggs, limited fruit, nuts, meat and vegetables is healthy and can contribute to weight loss.

Other food companies have held paleo. Mondelez acquired a minority interest in clean-label snack brand and restaurant Hu in New York City last April. Kraft Heinz announced at the end of 2018 that the spice and sauce brand would buy Primal Kitchen for $ 200 million.

Because paleo remains hot, the gluten-free trend shows no signs of loss of momentum. According to Packaged Facts, the sale of gluten-free products in the US is expected to be more than $ 2 billion in 2019. King Arthur Flour is no stranger to the gluten-free space with an extensive line of cake, donut, cake crust and cornbread products.

These additions show that King Arthur Flour wants to make a bigger name by embracing products with properties that are important to consumers. Even if it takes time to accelerate the new launches, the company has its wheat flour to fall back on to help fund these new initiatives and expand to other trends as they evolve.

– Christopher Doering