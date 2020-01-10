Leftovers: Cheetos Popcorn explodes in stores, chocolate bars of oats are cow-free sweets

Loading...

Leftovers is our look at some of the product ideas that pop up everywhere – some are intriguing, some sound great and some are the kind of ideas we would never dream of. We can’t write about everything we get, so here are the leftovers that were taken from our inbox.

Orange, glad Cheetos accepts popcorn?

It becomes easier to be cheesy.

Cheetos has exploded into another category: popcorn. The Frito-Lay brand launched two bag varieties of ready-made Cheetos popcorn: Cheddar, covered with the iconic bright orange fabric of the snack and a fluorescent red Flamin ‘Hot variety.

With this launch, the brand has also officially named the flavor-filled substance that makes snack fingertips orange or red. It is now called Cheetle, which was registered by Frito-Lay last month (but apparently earlier trademark back in 2009).

“We have seen Cheetos enthusiasts put their red and orange sprinkled fingers on as a badge of honor and we are always looking for ways to help them increase their snack game,” Brandi Ray, senior marketing director for Frito-Lay North America, said in the press release that announced the launch. “The only way to really bring popcorn to the next level is to add the iconic Cheetle, the cheesy substance that will tempt Cheetos fans to snack on this popcorn all year round.”

Cheetos have been a popular snack since they were first developed in 1948. In the more than 70 years since then, the distinctive orange cheese dust (previously, Cheetle) has found its way to snacks, including traditional cheese curls, cheese balls called Asteroids Flavor Shots and leg shapes in honor from the Chester Cheetah mascot of the brand.

So why would you bring the taste to popcorn? Cheddar cheese has been on the market for years. The answer could lie in the crispy, puffed snack itself, which is seen as more natural and healthier than extruded and fried salty munchies. According to Mintel research, popcorn sales in the US grew 32% from 2012 to 2017, to a total of $ 2.5 billion in retail sales. Ready-made popcorn grew 118% over the five-year period, with sales of $ 1.1 billion. And almost half of consumers said that cheese was their favorite popcorn taste.

Big Food takes note of the popularity of popcorn and brings in successful brands. Conagra Brands, which owns the old popcorn giant Orville Redenbacher, bought Angie’s Boomchickapop for $ 250 million in 2017. In the same year, Hershey purchased Amplify Brands, which owns SkinnyPop, for $ 1.6 billion. And last month, PepsiCo – also the parent company of Frito-Lay – acquired popcorn chip PopCorners maker BFY Brands.

Judging by the continued popularity of all the snacks that contain Cheetle, Cheetos Popcorn is likely to find its way to the shopping carts of many popcorn lovers. And unlike most of its competitors, this snack is designed to physically make its mark on those consumers.

Endangered types of chocolate

Candy without a cow

Trendy oat milk penetrates the chocolate course.

Endangered Species Chocolate replaces dairy milk with oat milk in its new chocolate bar product line. The 3-ounce milk chocolate bar is sold exclusively this month at Whole Foods Market before being introduced to other retailers in April, according to a release sent to Food Dive.

The new vegetable bar line is available in three flavors: oat milk + dark chocolate; Oatmeal, Sea Salt & Almonds + Dark Chocolate; and oat milk, rice chips + dark chocolate.

Whitney Bembenick, ESC’s innovation director, said in the release that the company was investigating other dairy-free options, from almond to coconut milk, but “nothing compared” to the taste and health benefits of oat milk.

All three bars contain 55% cocoa and each is vegan and gluten-free. Compared to dairy, oat milk contains less cholesterol and offers health benefits to the heart, the company said.

“Our consumers really dictate where we take our new product lines,” Bembenick said in the release. “We saw the growing trend of alternative milk products and we knew we had to respond to market demand.”

Alternative dairy products have become increasingly popular in recent years as consumers turn away from traditional dairy products. Sales of vegetable dairy products in the US grew by almost 6% between 2018 and 2019, according to investment company UBS.

Oat milk has been particularly trendy in the past year. Many large companies introduce yogurt, drinks, coffee and ice cream with the oat drink, including Nesquik, Chobani and Danone. But the chocolate room doesn’t have as many competitors when it comes to this category.

Although ESC is experiencing competition on the shelves of some other small oat milk chocolate bars, including Goodio and Raaka, there are not yet many big name brands in space, so they can have an early move advantage.

Dean Foods

Dean Foods smoothes the lumps in curd cheese

Beleaguered Dean Foods is no stranger to cottage cheese, one of the many products in its extensive portfolio.

But the dairy giant from Texas is trying a new way for consumers to experience cottage cheese. The Smooth Cottage Cheese product, which reflects yogurt in its consistency, is available in three flavors: Original, Raspberry and S’mores. The cottage cheese offers access to a number of trends that are popular with today’s consumers, including a high protein content, real and non-GMO ingredients and a portable container that is ideal for people on the move.

Dean Foods found an opportunity to boost growth in the single-serve cottage cheese segment by changing its texture so that it would be attractive to more people, SmartBrief said. Although the dairy product has many properties that shoppers are looking for in a snack, the thick texture and spicy taste of traditional cottage cheese can be unpleasant for some people.

“We … saw that the cottage cheese category in particular has had to cope with a lack of innovation, something that younger generations long to make when making food decisions,” Sindhura Polasanapalli, senior marketing director at Dean Foods, said last year. The Shelby Reporting from. “It was the perfect” white space “to take a classic snack, add a twist to make it fun, and create a product that is a first on the market that consumers can really enjoy.”

Kwark has long been struggling to get a grip on a dairy room where yogurt has received much attention in the past 20 years through innovations such as Greek styles, flip charts, nut butter mixes and trendy new flavors.

According to Statista, per capita consumption of cottage cheese has been gradually declining since the turn of the century. In 2018, the average American consumer ate 2.1 pounds of quark annually, a decrease of half a pound compared to 2000.

But food companies that are desperately looking for growth have started to spend more money to innovate in a product that was already known generations ago as diet food. The consumption of cottage cheese reached a peak in the early 1970s, when the average person ate about 5 pounds a year, according to the NPR, citing data from the US Department of Agriculture. Last year, cottage culture brand Good Culture closed a $ 8 million financing round led by CAVU Venture Partners, with a substantial investment by 301 INC from General Mills. In 2017, Muuna started selling Israeli cottage cheese in American stores.

It wasn’t that long ago when yogurt got a shock after Chobani appeared on the scene. Since then, the industry has seen more vegetable, low-sugar and new varieties such as Icelandic on the market. Perhaps the new cottage cheese from Dean Foods will arouse a new interest and bring more people back to the once-loved category.

