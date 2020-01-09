Lees drives along the highway and has a lot of chances

Loading...

“Asharani is an example. She really likes Randwick and it was really good to find another race for her.”

I Am Invincible’s daughter had her first win in Randwick just before Christmas, but had a couple of good quarter-finals last year. In May, she followed the home winners of Golden Eagle, Kolding, and Quackerjack, the winner of Villiers Stakes, after playing fourth in the Carr Stakes.

“She got off to a good start last time and was very strong. Even at 60.5 kg she will be hard to beat again,” said Lees.

After retiring from the Provincial Summer Series, where tight distances and speed played against him, Garcia moved up to the open class of the January Cup.

He returned in a slow run of the Wyong series before finishing third, and he was reviewed at a crucial time in the final in Gosford, where he finished third from Occupy.

“His two returns were really good. He was looking for the 2000 m and especially the long distance, ”said Lees. “I think he is up to this class and he is lifting weights.

Loading

“We would have liked to see a bit of giving in on the track, but you usually get that in Randwick these days. It has good padding and runs well, so it should fit him. “

While jumping into class, Mr. Garcia got a $ 9 chance in the main race of the day, with Summer Cup winner Luvaluva being the $ 2.40 favorite.

Lees believes Witherspoon can take advantage of her natural speed in the opener on the Randwick map again.

“She will take some of this good draw [from barrier five] with her. I’m glad we waited with her because she looks like she’s doing things her own way in this race, ”said Lees. “She was the first to be very good when she was able to assert herself and had a real shot in the street.”

Lees will use Saturday as the yardstick for the former West Australian Special Reward, which has won some barrier tests since entering the yard as he contests the city sprinters Cradle Mountain and Passage Of Time.

“He seems to have a bit of talent, but this is a solid race on Saturday. He has a good record of the trip and is ready to go, ”said Lees. “This will give us some clues as to where we could go, but I think he has a nice race ahead of him.”

Race author for the Sydney Morning Herald

Most seen in sports

Loading