The rugby league community has teamed up to honor two Leeds Rhinos legends during an emotional afternoon at Emerald Headingley Stadium.

Around 21,000 fans climbed the roof on Sunday afternoon at the sold-out testimonial between Leeds Rhino and Bradford Bulls for Jamie Jones-Buchanan (January 12)

Leeds Rhinos legends Rob Burrow and Jamie Jones-Buchanan can be seen in the testimonial match with their children.’Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

It was a joint fundraising campaign after the 37-year-old former rhinoceros player Burrow was diagnosed with the rare and incurable motor neuron disease (MND) of the brain and nerves.

Burrow, who is now a club coach, was informed before Christmas that he was suffering from a degenerative neurological disorder for which there was no cure.

The players from both teams formed an honor guard to cheer Burrow and Jones-Buchanan onto the pitch when “Marching on Together” was played.

The one-club legends were led by their young children before their last appearance at Headingley, which Rhinos won with 34 to 10 points.

Burrow and Jones-Buchanan played alongside other major rhinos like Kevin Sinfield, Jamie Peacock, Kylie Leuluai, and Danny McGuire in the final minutes of the game.

Sky Sports, which broadcasts the game live, will donate all of its expenses to a call for donations from Virgin Money Giving, which Burrow has raised more than £ 240,000 since its launch last month.

Rhinos fans spoke of their appreciation for the talent, dedication and commitment of both players to their club.

72-year-old Kelvin Townsend traveled from his home in Lytham St. Annes near Blackpool to Headingley to watch the game.

Mr. Townsend, originally from Shadwell, Leeds, said: “I wanted to acknowledge what Rob and Jamie have put into the game over the years and the efforts they have made.

“Both were loyal to the club from the start.

“Rob is just the best half of Scrum Leeds Rhinos has ever produced.”

Brian Hutchinson (73) from Rothwell said: “Rob is one of the best players we have ever had.

“He had a fantastic speed. He was a brave player and was always a positive person.”

Barbara Edwards, 70, of Kippax, said: “We would like to thank them for what they gave the Leeds. They were both great players who gave everything.

“It was devastating to hear a total shock (from Rob’s illness). He is so young. It is incredible to be diagnosed with something like that. It is sad.”

Jez Seaton, 53, from Alwoodley, was at stake with family and friends.

Mr. Seaton said: “We wanted to support Robbie and Jamie. They were two of the best players that have ever played for Leeds.

Mr. Seaton said it was “heartbreaking” to hear Rob’s diagnosis and added, “I am devastated for him and his young family.”

Mr. Seaton added: “It is fantastic that Rhinos and Sky Sports have recognized the importance of the event.”

Andy Mace, 49, of Alwoodley, said his favorite memory of Rob Burrow was when he walked the length of the field at the time to try to solo the 2011 Grand Final over St Helen’s.

Mr. Mace said, “Rob is an absolute legend. Jamie was also a brilliant player.”

Richard Killington, 74, from Moortown, said: “I recommend the club for organizing today’s event. They think a lot about their players.

“I am very happy to be here today to help not only Rob but also Jamie with all the efforts they have put into the club.”

Katie Davison, 46, from Normanton, said: “Rob was a fantastic player, a real rhino.

“The rugby league community always joins together for such events.

“It’s about everyone coming together and supporting Rob with a life-changing illness after his diagnosis.”

“We also wanted to show our appreciation for what Jamie put into the sport.”

Bradford Bulls fan Glyn Delahaye, 68, said: “We love Rob Burrow and his way of playing. He is one of my favorite players.

“He was the scourge of Bradford because he always hit us.”

Pontefract’s Rob Burrow retired in 2017 after winning the Grand Final.

His announcement last month that he had been diagnosed with a motor neuron disorder devastated both Rhinos fans and the wider rugby community dedicated to him.

The Virgin Money Giving Appell Fund will assist Rob in his treatment and will help his wife and three young children, all under the age of eight, in the coming years.

