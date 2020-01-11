Lee Perry Retires After 3 Decades of Passionate Utah Police Service

SALT LAKE CITY – Lee Perry has a corner office on the fourth floor of the Utah Capitol with a picturesque view of the south and west sides of Salt Lake County.

Perry, R-Perry, saw snow fall outside his window one day last week and admitted that for the first time in 30 years, it didn’t cause him anxiety.

“I look out the window and see that it’s snowing today, and I don’t feel the stress I felt when I saw snow. For years … when it was snowing, I was always a little nervous because that I was worried about someone getting hit. I was touched. I saw a lot of my guys getting hit. And that was always a big stress for me. Not to mention the citizens going up and down on our roads and who are injured, “he said.

Lee Perry, R-Perry, talks about his 31-year career with the Utah Highway Patrol in his Capitol office in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

“It takes a huge emotional toll every time you have to go upstairs and tell someone that your loved one is not coming home.”

But now, for the first time in many years, once Perry finishes his day at the Capitol, he won’t have to rush home and change into a Utah Highway Patrol uniform.

Perry has just retired from UHP after a long career spanning three decades. His name almost became synonymous with northern Utah where he not only grew up, but he also became UHP lieutenant in Box Elder, Cache and Rich counties, in addition to representing the people of this region. in the Utah House of Representatives.

Perry admits that he has a passion for the people of northern Utah and that it was important for him to return home safely at night.

But the constant concern both of the public and of their own soldiers – especially when it was snowing – was wreaking havoc on him mentally and physically.

“I did not know the impact it had on me and my family until last summer,” he said.

It was when he and his wife went on a cruise to Alaska to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary – when he had no mobile phone service and was fortunate to really take a step back from work – that he recognized the price of work stress had on him.

As Perry explains, people, like cars, operate in red, yellow and green. Law enforcement officials, he said, are constantly working in yellow, always cautious about what will happen.

“Especially when you are a supervisor. You worry about your people, you worry about what’s going to happen,” he said.

But while he was on a cruise and unable to use his phone to check on what was going on, Perry said he had no choice but to be in “green” mode for seven days. At the end of the trip, his wife said to him, “You are a different person.”

“I was in green the whole week in Alaska. I was not worried about anything. I hit all the traffic lights in green and I thought, “This is great.” And we were finished and my wife said, “I think you’re nearing the end,” Perry recalls.

Representative Lee Perry, R-Perry, shows police hats he picked up throughout his 31-year career with the Utah Highway Patrol in his Capitol office in Salt Lake City on Wednesday January 8, 2020.Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

What finally pushed him into retirement was in September when Sergeant UHP. Brian Nelson was hit on I-15. For Perry, who was Nelson’s supervisor, it was another unwanted moment to be in the “red” as another soldier was hit. After several minutes of uncertainty about what had happened and after requesting a medical helicopter, Perry said that Nelson’s own voice had reached police radio.

“I don’t need a stupid helicopter,” said Nelson, whose injuries were not fatal.

While Perry can now laugh at Nelson’s response, the stress at that time may have been enough to call him one day.

“Those 3-5 minutes of adrenaline rush, I said,” I don’t want to start over. “”

After consulting with his wife, he said it was their joint decision to retire.

But the job was not all stress all the time. There were also elements of both service and excitement that kept Perry going back longer, even after he originally planned to retire after 20 years.

“I think the same thing that brought me kept me here. I came in for the excitement, the love, the joy of serving people. And drive fast cars. It’s a bit what attracted me, a little. Serving and helping people and making an impact on people’s lives, I think that’s what put me on the patrol and kept me there. I just didn’t want to give up on that. “

‘It’s cute’

Becoming a police officer, however, was not a career that Perry could originally see. In fact, after the death of his brother, his feelings were quite the opposite.

In 1984, Bradley Newell Perry was two days before his 23rd birthday and was working a quarter cemetery at the Perry Texaco Short Stop convenience store in Box Elder County when he was repeatedly stabbed, tied and clubbed to death.

The business has cooled for many years, frustrating Lee Perry and his family. In addition to this, Perry said that his stereo was stolen from his car the same summer.

“I didn’t want to have anything to do with law enforcement at this point,” he recalls. “I was more upset about law enforcement. “Why can’t they solve this murder? Why can’t they find the guy who took my stereo?” Instead, I get arrested while I deliver pizza. “The (police) don’t has nothing better to do? “”

Retired Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Lee Perry poses for a photo outside the Capitol, where he will continue to serve at Utah House, representing District 29, in Salt Lake City, the Wednesday, January 8, 2020.Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

But while serving a Texas mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Perry said his views began to change after being arrested by a soldier in that state for a minor offense to traffic.

“He didn’t know which church we were in, but he had a brother on a mission for his church, and he said, ‘People who work in this type of clergy cannot afford tickets, so I don’t write yourself a ticket, ” recalls Perry.

When Perry returned from his mission, he got a job at Flying J in Brigham City and later at Flying J in Willard. In his mind, he was going to get a business degree at Utah State University and continue working for Flying J.

But in 1988, his family encouraged him to apply for a job vacancy for the Utah Highway Patrol at the Willard port of entry. At that time, officers at the port of entry were special duty officers and were not fully responsible for law enforcement. They only acted as police when they were on duty at the port. Perry’s family told him that work was better paid than Flying J and that he could use the time to study at school.

Perry applied and got the job. One day, a UHP soldier – the future Box County Sheriff Elder Leon Jensen – went to the port and asked Perry if he wanted to take a ride. Perry agreed and entered Jensen’s Mustang 5.0 released by UHP just when a semi-trailer blew through the port of entry without stopping. The next thing he knew, Jensen and Perry, 22, were traveling 100 km / h on the highway to catch up to the semi and shoot it.

“It’s sweet,” was Perry’s reaction. “At the end of the day, I was like, ‘It’s so cool. We get to help people. We manage to drive fast. This is the job I want to do. When I finished that day, I was hooked. I want to be a soldier. How can I do this? “

Perry soon found himself passing through the police academy and was hired by the UHP. And although it did not happen to all soldiers, he was assigned a Mustang.

Years later, after the reopening of his brother’s murder case and the start of forensic testing collected years ago, the Utah State Crime Lab received a call from his friend in the laboratory. Perry said at the time that he was against the protocol – and it was something he couldn’t tell anyone for years – but his friend had first told him that the lab had found a match between the two. DNA on a suspect.

The crime lab was required to provide this information only to the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office so that it could continue its investigation. But in this case, Perry said that years of friendships for law enforcement take precedence.

“It was cool to be a law enforcement family,” he said. “I am grateful that they supported me.”

In 2008, Glenn Howard Griffin was convicted of qualified murder for the death of Bradley Perry. A jury saved him from the death penalty and sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole. It wasn’t until years later that Lee Perry admitted that he had first been told that the crime lab had identified a suspect in the murder of his brother’s cold case.

Officers’ mental health

It was because of his own experience with the police during the murder of his brother that Perry made a personal commitment to ensure that death notifications were properly made. Because it was not. And he didn’t want a family to be told that their loved one had been killed the way his family had been told, he said.

But Perry admits that every time he knocked on a door in the middle of the night, he gave a little piece of himself,

That is why he said it was important that, as law enforcement progressed, more should be done to help soldiers and officers cope with mental health issues and to provide peer counseling. .

When Perry was a rookie soldier, it was something incredible. He remembers an incident over an Easter weekend when he responded to an accident and found a girl in the driver’s seat who was having trouble breathing. Perry thought he would get the girl out and be a hero.

But when Perry removed the girl’s seat belt to move her, “I find her brother behind her and he broke her neck in the back because he was not wearing a seat belt and flies across and hits her and kills her and she basically dies right there in my arms, “he said.

Instead of being a hero, Perry was now looking at two dead siblings. It had an impact on him, he said. His supervisors just told him to “buckle up.”

“My supervisors at the time were like,” Do you mind fatal? “” A little. “” Well, man, man. “And that was the attitude 30 years ago, that’s fine. Understand it. No one suggested going to see a counselor. No one talked about feelings 30 years ago. And we changed that, “he said.

Over the years, Perry has also been touched by close friends and colleagues who have been killed in the line of duty.

Lee Perry, R-Perry, wears a Utah Highway Patrol watch while talking about his 31 year career with the UHP in his Capitol office in Salt Lake City on Wednesday January 8, 2020.Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

In 2012, his good friend Aaron Beesley, 34, a UHP tactical flight officer, was part of a crew rescuing two teenagers trapped on Mount Olympus Trail. A UHP helicopter spotted the teenagers and removed them from the mountain. Beesley stayed on the mountain to make room for the teens. When the helicopter returned to Beesley, they found his body at the bottom of a 90-foot cliff.

“Losing Aaron was very important to me. It touched me and I thought, “Maybe I’m done,” Perry remembers. “Then after talking to his widow, there were still things I could accomplish, so I hid it.”

Then in 2016, Private Eric Ellsworth, 31, of Brigham City, was struck by a car driven by an inexperienced 16-year-old girl while trying to steer other vehicles around traffic danger on along a rural section of State Highway 13 near Garland, Box Elder County.

“And that one was more difficult, because I said to myself:” Why me? Why did I have to go there twice? “And I really wondered in 2016,” Maybe it’s time to go, “said Perry.

However, he continued to serve for three more years. But continuing concern over whether he would receive another phone call in the middle of the night to inform him that another soldier had been hit, or that he should make another death notification to a family, remained .

While admitting that law enforcement mental health needs have improved over the past three decades, Perry said there is still much to be done to change this mindset from “buckling the belt” To provide soldiers with a sustainable career.

Serving northern Utah

Despite the stress, Perry said he wouldn’t have stayed that long with the UHP if he didn’t like work.

He was particularly proud to get the drunk drivers off the road and often came home late from work because he had to “stop one more time.”

“It was very important to me,” he said. “For me, I made a difference.”

Perry was also anxious to help a motorist change a punctured tire on the side of the highway or give a teddy bear to a child involved in an accident to let them know everything was going to be fine.

“It felt good. I loved this part of the service. “

He remembered another time when he helped American soldiers who were going to the airport. It was also because of this incident that Perry kept his trademark mustache for most of his career.

When he was a rookie soldier, Perry was posted to the Utah and Wyoming border at Evanston and took two soldiers who were scheduled to go to Salt Lake City International Airport, but their car was broken down.

Perry picked them up and the trio quickly left in their Mustang in Salt Lake City. But as the three young men appeared to pass semi-trucks, some truckers began to wonder what was going on.

“I think three kids just stole a highway patrol car,” heard Perry and others heard a truck driver exclaim on his CB radio.

Although the incident was good for laughter, Perry said he didn’t like his baby face either, so he grew a mustache that has remained mostly to this day.

During his career, Perry worked in Salt Lake County, was assigned to Governor Mike Leavitt’s security officer, became president of the UHP Association, and fought for salary increases for soldiers, helped during the 2002 Olympics and worked with the Utah Hope Project, a program by the Utah Department of Public Safety that helps meet the wishes of children with terminal or potentially terminal illnesses. Perry said that through the program, he helped the kids do everything from Disneyland to the Backstreet Boys.

It was in 1992 when he was part of the Leavitt team that Perry again experienced a tragedy. Private Joey Brumett was hit and killed while witnessing another accident on I-15.

Perry was also heavily involved in the start of efforts to erect roadside crosses for fallen soldiers and is the legislative liaison for the Utah Law Enforcement Memorial on the grounds of Capitol outside his window.

With a flag of the State of Utah in the wind, the soldiers of the Utah highway patrol, including Lt. Lee Perry, raise a commemorative cross for the fallen soldier Joseph S. “Joey” Brumett, who was killed in 1992, in place near the UHP building in Murray. Stuart Johnson, Deseret News

In his Capitol office, a framed Deseret News photo of him and other soldiers setting up Brumett’s cross is his favorite,

Around the same time as state legislators made changes to the law enforcement officers’ pensions, many senior UHP officers retired, said Perry. This soon resulted in an opening in Box Elder County.

For Perry, who was born and raised in Brigham City, he called it his “dream job”. His wife and two families are from this region. For this reason, Perry said that he had a passion for protecting people in this area, which other UHP supervisors might not have.

On December 31, many of the people he served for so long attended a farewell party hosted by the UHP in honor of Perry.

“Congratulations,” said UHP Colonel Michael Rapich, presenting a framed plaque and certificate to Perry, followed by a round of applause from those present.

“We will miss him. He has been a valued part of this community and someone I could always count on for help,” said Brigham City police chief Michael Nelson.

“I knew if I ever needed something, Lee would be there to help,” added Box Elder County Sheriff Kevin Potter.

“You will miss this community very much,” said one woman.

“Thank you for everything you have done,” said one man, holding Perry’s shoulder.

In addition to Perry’s family members, Kristie Beesley, Aaron Beesley’s widow, was present,

Representative Lee Perry, R-Perry, visits his Capitol office in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Perry retired from the Utah Highway Patrol after 31 years of service.Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

“He just took care of us and it still feels like, even as long as it has been, he still takes care of us,” she said. “He is always watching us, watching my boys, and he does it often enough to make us feel like, wow, we are not forgotten.”

In 2010, Perry pushed his dedication to the public service in northern Utah a step further by being elected to Utah House. As to whether the next legislative session will also be the last, Perry has not yet made that decision.

Perry also hasn’t revealed what to expect next. But he said he would probably find another job. While his wife was on board with him on retirement from the UHP, Perry said his wife also informed him: “Don’t expect to sit around the house,” he said. laughing.

contributing: Alex Cabrero