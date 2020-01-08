Lee gets angry over 'worst' military briefing ever and advocates limits to Trump

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Senator Mike Lee was upset Wednesday about a briefing on last week’s US air strike that killed an Iranian general, calling it the worst he has ever seen.

“I had hoped and hoped to receive more information describing the legal, factual and moral justification for the attack, was somewhat dissatisfied on this front,” the Utah Republican told reporters after the camera meeting closed 75 minutes.

“However, this is not the biggest problem I have with the briefing, which I would probably add to the worst briefing I have seen at least on a military matter in the nine years I have spent in the Senate American, “said Lee.

He found the message not to discuss or debate the advisability of a new military action against Iran so distressing, that Lee declared that he was from now on favorable to a democratic resolution to limit the capacity of president Donald Trump to act without the approval of Congress.

“I went into the indecisive briefing, I left determined, especially because of what happened in this briefing,” said Lee.

Senators have been told that talking about new military action would embolden Iran and weaken the US cause, making the country less secure, he said.

“I find it insulting and humiliating,” said Lee, adding not personally but to the position of senator and to the Constitution.

Senator Tim Kaine, D-Va., Presented a resolution on war powers last week to force debate and a vote in Congress to prevent a further escalation of hostilities with Iran. He is scheduled to vote in the Senate next week.

Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky also supports the measure.

The House is expected to vote on a resolution on Thursday that would force Trump to end hostilities against Iran unless he obtains specific authorization from Congress.

Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Told CNN that Lee and Paul were overreacting.

“Go and debate whatever you want. I’m going to debate you, ”he said. “I’m going to let people know that right now playing this game with the War Powers Act, which I think is unconstitutional, is, whether you like it or not, empowering the enemy . “

Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah, called the debate over the president’s authority over hostilities “one of the long standing amorphous problems” in Washington.

“The president, I believe, acted within the authority as understood now,” he said of the air strike last week. “But I recognize that if we were to go to war with another country, for example, Iran or any other, that would require congressional approval.”

It was difficult to chart the course of the war, he said.

“There have been many attempts, Republicans and Democrats, to try to draw this line as to what a president can do without the authority of Congress and what can he do only with the authority of Congress, and up to No one has yet been able to make a clear distinction, “said Romney.

Romney spoke to Kaine about his proposal on Tuesday.

“But I am not at this stage comfortable with any of the proposals seen so far to make this delimitation,” he said.

Lee said it was “very insulting” for the administration to try to stifle debate in the Senate over a resolution on war powers.

“It is not acceptable that officials from the executive, I don’t care whether they are with the CIA, with the Ministry of Defense or otherwise, come to tell us that we cannot debate and discuss the relevance of military intervention against Iran, “he said. “It is not American. It is unconstitutional and it is false. “

Lee said the government owes the American people “decent courtesy” to follow the Constitution before sending troops in danger.

“These powers do not belong to us. They do not belong to any of us, ”he said. “When we allow it to be exercised through the wrong branches of government, with the wrong process, when you have no debate or discussion, you don’t let the process itself correct itself for the American people who will be most affected. by these decisions to weigh, “he said. “I find this totally unacceptable.”

