Lecture notes, handshake in defense

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald Trump’s lawyers argued on Saturday with a robust version of one of his favorite phrases to tweet: “Read the transcript!”

It was the first day of defense arguments in Trump’s impeachment process when the Senate met for two short hours on a rare Saturday. The White House lawyers had announced it was “previewing” their defense to continue on Monday, and they spent the morning refuting the arguments from the House impeaching authorities by accusing them of being politically motivated.

At the beginning, they read parts of a rough transcript of a call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in July, which is at the heart of Parliament’s impeachment process. While Democrats point to the conversation as the main reason for the President’s dismissal, White House lawyers say it points to Trump’s innocence. Trump chirps often, sometimes in capital letters, that people should read the log to clarify.

Highlights of the session on Friday and what lies ahead as senators are currently carrying out the third impeachment proceedings against a president:

The call transfer

Parliament accuses Trump of using a widespread campaign to force Ukraine to investigate the Democrats, including presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. They refer to the July call in which Trump asked Zelenskiy to investigate Biden. At that time, Trump had ordered the United States to withhold Ukrainian military aid.

The defense argued that there was no evidence that military aid was “in return” for the investigation. They said Trump was concerned about general corruption in the country and found that he finally released the aid.

White House deputy attorney Michael Purpura argued that everyone knows that when Trump asked Zelenskiy to “do us a favor,” the United States meant not US itself. Democrats disagreed and said Trump had it Aid was not released until he was “caught”.

The defense lawyers said the property managers didn’t know what Trump’s motivation was.

DIFFERENT KINDS, SUBSTANCE

Trump’s defense team used only two hours of senatorial time and promised not to exceed the 24-hour time limit set for the coming days, as the House Democrats almost did to pursue the case.

The White House team also showed quick video presentations on the Senate overhead screens and turned the soundbites of key impeachers into clips that could be played at high speed. All of this seemed to attract the attention of the senators, probably a welcome change for those who are tired of the long and often repeated presentations by the prosecutor.

Trump’s lawyer Jay Sekulow gave his word to the senators: “We won’t be playing the same clips seven times.” That made some senators smile.

The President’s team, which was in the House Chamber, also looked different from the House Managers – Trump’s defense consisted of four white men. A woman, attorney Pam Bondi, is also on Trump’s team. The property management team of seven reflected a cross-section of America made up of women and colored people.

On Saturday, the lawyer’s table was without the well-known television lawyers Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr, who have not yet appeared before the Senate, but are expected on Monday.

FOCUS ON SHIP

On the grounds that the Democrats’ case was politically motivated, the White House lawyers focused on the person who led the investigation: lead prosecutor and chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

As part of their presentation, they played a video of Ship’s opening speech during a hearing early in the impeachment investigation. In the statement, Schiff parodyed Trump’s push for the investigation and compared him to a mafia shakedown. The Republicans, and Trump in particular, focused on the monologue, saying that Schiff had a conversation that didn’t exist.

Schiff, who was sitting in the chamber as a state attorney in impeachment, was looking straight ahead as they played the video and were only a few meters away from the lawyers.

The lawyers also played a video of Schiff, saying at the start of the investigation that the news committee had no contact with the whistleblower who first exposed the call between Trump and Zelenskiy. In fact, the whistleblower had spoken to the committee staff. Schiff later said he should have been clearer in his comments.

After the session was adjourned, Schiff said the defense used an old courtroom trick. “If your client is guilty, if your client is illegal, you don’t want to talk about your client but want to attack the prosecutor,” he said.

NOT HIGH FIVE, BUT HAND SHUTTS

During the postponement of the Senate, several Republican senators, some of whom were closely allied with the President, went to the defense counsel’s table to shake hands.

Sens. Lindsey Graham from South Carolina, John Barrasso from Wyoming and Mike Lee from Utah came over.

Sekulow and Purpura walked down a hallway to greet more senators as the cameras turned off, including South Dakota John Thune. Sekulow also spoke to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jim Risch from Idaho.

A GOP senator mentioned in the Wisconsin impeachment investigation Ron Johnson spoke to the team of lawyers for several minutes. Last year, Johnson participated in the inauguration of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy with other U.S. officials.

The Trump team’s reach had some bipartisan moments. At some point, the White House attorney, Pat Cipollone, talked extensively with Senator Tim Kaine, D-Va., And later seemed to say hello to Senator Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota, a Democratic presidential candidate.

