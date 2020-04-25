Prior to starting the race at the Albert Park circuit, Paul Sitter Leclerc brought the FDA Hublot Esports Team’s checkered flag in an impressive way at the China Virtual Grand Prix.

Alexander Albon was unable to find a way through Monegasque and had to settle second after 28 laps, with Renault’s Guanyu Zhou taking the top three.

Real Madrid’s star Cotuas ended on the 16th, but became a great team member when Albon overtook him in rap 9 but refused to follow.

Albon said of Courtois: “He’s so fast. Thibaut was driving a little with us in a practice session and when he started his first test he was faster than me and worried about his job.

“He even had team tactics. It was fun because he got Charles a few corners!”

Every day you can see the goalkeeper as an assistant 😉 The best team player @thibautcourtois 🤣👏 #VirtualGP pic.twitter.com/5MPcqfiVIZ

— Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) April 19, 2020

Due to connectivity issues, Lando Norris stopped McLaren’s participation. McLaren was ranked 10th after Carlos Sainz hit the opening lap, while Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi mysteriously left the session with six laps left.

Lazio striker Ciro Immobile took 17th place in AlphaTauri and Ian Poulter took the rear in Renault.

Get breaking news.

Allow notification

You have already subscribed