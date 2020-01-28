LeBron pays Bryant the latest honors

“I’m not done yet, but here I am. Man, I’m sitting here and trying to write something for this post, but every time I try, I start to cry again just thinking about you Niece Gigi and the friendship / bond / fraternity that we had! ” James wrote.

“I literally didn’t hear your voice until Sunday morning before I left Philly to return to LA. I didn’t think a bit after a million years that this would be the last conversation we would have. WTF !! I am broken and devastated my brother !! man, i love you, big brother. my heart goes out to vanessa and the children. i promise you i will continue your old man!

“You mean so much to all of us, especially #LakerNation, and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going! Please give me the strength from above and watch over me! I have us here! There is so much more I want to say, but I can’t because I can’t make it! Until we see my brother again! # Mamba4Life # Gigi4Life “

The city of Los Angeles, to which Bryant moved as a teenager after he was dropped out of high school, continued to mourn one of his favorite sons. Talk show host Jimmy Fallon, just a few years older than Bryant, couldn’t stop the tears when he told a story about when they first met before they became big stars in their field.

Honors continued to flow in and around the NBA for Bryant and his daughter, a promising player who loved the game very much and had the closest ties with her enthusiastic father.

Wednesday’s game between the Lakers and Crosstown’s LA Clippers was canceled without a franchise in any state participating. Maybe the fans weren’t ready to resume normal operations as quickly.

Michael Jordan, the man Bryant studied so intensively and whose game he was trying to emulate and improve, said to Sports Illustrated: “I am shocked by the tragic news of Kobes and Gianna’s death. Words cannot describe the pain I am feel.

“I loved Kobe – he was like a little brother to me. We talked a lot and I will miss these conversations very much.”

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame said it would bypass the regular election process and make Bryant, who has already been granted admission, the first 2020 initiate.

The remaining finalists will be announced on February 14 at the annual All-Star Weekend, while Bryant’s launch is scheduled for August 29. It is now an impressive career that includes five NBA titles and two Olympic gold medals and 18 All-Star appearances.

LeBron James and Kobe Bryant share a joke during a 2016 NBA match. Credit: Getty

The games will be played in Kobe’s hometown in 2028, and his death will make this year’s Tokyo tournament perhaps the most important of all, most certainly for Team USA, with which Bryant won gold in 2008 and 2012.

“Kobe was an outstanding and true Olympic champion,” said IOC President Thomas Bach. “He used the power of sport to change people’s lives. After retiring from the game he loved so much, he continued to support the Olympic Movement and was an inspiration. We will all be energetic and humble Our thoughts are with his family and friends and those of all other victims. “

