LeBron, Kuzma said after Kuzma's trainer called LeBron

The Los Angeles Lakers failed against their rivals in the arena on Christmas Day, remained in the lead in the fourth quarter and suffered their second loss of the year against the Clippers [111-106]. A few days after the game, a bit of drama hit Laker Land, involving LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma's personal trainer Clint Parks.

While James had a solid game at Christmas – 23 points against 9-on-24, 10 assists, nine rebounds, two steals – Parks thought he would "dodge" Kawhi Leonard, who could win 35 points and 12 boards. Parks posted a few posts on his Instagram story addressing James and praising Leonard for his duel.

It's a bit of a joke to see a teammate's coach call James, and during his meeting with the media during Saturday's shoot-around, he was asked what happened. James made it important to say that Kuzma had contacted him to tell him what had happened during Friday's practice session before saying that something like this happens when a person wants some awareness.

"Everyone can have their own opinion, and if someone wants to be known, they can put my name in and people will pick it up, so you ask me because my name was in there," said James.

James went on to say that although he didn't know Kuzma's coach, he wished him "the best." The Lakers are scheduled to speak out against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night, and James is questioned whether he is playing with a groin injury.