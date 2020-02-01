Lakers trainer Frank Vogel said on Friday that he and his assistant coaches Bryants will be wearing Nike sneakers.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers comes to play against the Portland Trail Blazers when he gives a sign in honor of Kobe and Gigi Bryant at the Staples Center. Credit: Getty Images

LeBron James paid tribute to Bryant with a few pictures that he had posted on his Instagram account. The second picture shows his new tattoo in honor of Kobe.

On Friday afternoons, the Staples Center and LA Live President Lee Zeidman tweeted that fans who wanted to gather in the adjacent square before and during the Lakers’ home game against the Trail Blazers were asked to remember Kobe Bryant to watch from home.

Despite Zeidman’s request, hundreds of people had gathered and continued to bring flowers and other signs of affection to honor Bryant and the eight others who died in the Calabasas helicopter crash on Sunday.

The Lakers need to know their fans because they have released fresh white Bryant banners for visitors to sign on Friday afternoon.

Portland Trail Blazer’s forward, Carmelo Anthony, will be out of the game “because of his ongoing grief and emotion over the loss of Kobe Bryant on Sunday,” Shams Charania told the stadium.

Anthony, 35, was a close friend of Bryant, who died on Sunday along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Anthony posted a message on Instagram Tuesday that Bryant told him he was going to play the Friday game.

Damian Lillard, the Trail Blazer security guard, had no problem with Anthony’s decision to miss the game on Friday.

“I respect (Anthony’s decision to stay outside). I know him and Kobe who had a great relationship,” Lillard told USA Today Sports. “It’s something he couldn’t handle. We all respect his decision.”

For the Lakers, who have not played since their defeat against Philadelphia (108: 91) on Saturday, a rough feeling can be expected on Friday. Los Angeles were scheduled to face the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, but the NBA gave in to the Lakers’ request to postpone the game as the club mourned.

