LeBron James triple-double powers Los Angeles Lakers, while Milwaukee Bucks make best start of season

Loading...

The Lakers took orders from the start before their poor performance in the fourth quarter.

They made their first 11 shots from the ground en route to a 29-point lead in the first period and finished the quarter ahead 43-17, their highest performance in a quarter this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points and 17 rebounds to lead Milwaukee to a 106-104 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves and give the Bucks (31-5) their best start in 36 games in franchise history.

The 1971-1972 team led by legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar abandoned game 36 to be 30-6 at the same stage of the season.

Loading

Khris Middleton added 13 points for Milwaukee, who scored 100 points or more for the 60th straight game.

The only team with a longer streak in the past 30 years is the Houston Rockets, who achieved the century record 61 times in a row during the 2016-2017 campaign.

Mitchell Robinson was a perfect 11 out of 11 on the field as he helped spoil Carmelo Anthony's return to Madison Square Garden and led the New York Knicks to a 117-93 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Robinson finished with 22 points while tying the Knicks' record for most goals scored without fault.

Bernard King and Johnny Newman were also 11 of 11 in the field in 1984 and 1988 respectively.

Anthony, playing at Madison Square Garden for the second time since being traded by the Knicks at the Oklahoma City Thunder in September 2017, led the Trail Blazers with 26 points.

DJ Augustin scored a 25-point high on the bench and added nine assists as Orlando recorded a 122-101 victory over the Washington Wizards.

Reuters

Most seen in sport

Loading