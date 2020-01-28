LeBron James posts an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant

LeBron James released an emotional tribute to great NBA colleague Kobe Bryant after his death.

James went on Instagram to express his feelings after Bryant, daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in the Los Angeles mountains on Sunday.

“I’m not done yet, but now I’m leaving. Man, I’m sitting here and trying to write something for this post, but every time I try I start crying again, I’m just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship / bond / fraternity that we had, ”wrote James.

“I literally didn’t hear your voice until Sunday morning before I left Philly to go back to LA. I never thought that in a million years this would be the last conversation we would have. WTF !! I broke and devastated my brother !!

“Man, I love you, big brother. My heart goes out to Vanessa and the children. I promise you that I will continue your old man! They mean so much to all of us, especially #LakerNation, and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep going !!

“Please give me the strength from heaven and watch over me! I have us here! There is so much more I want to say, but I just can’t because I can’t do it! Until we see my brother again !! “

, @ KingJames promises to continue @ kobebryant’s legacy

(📷 @SportsCenter) pic.twitter.com/UFJRKsjsDx

– ESPN5 (@ Sports5PH) January 28, 2020

The NBA’s tributes to Bryant continued on Monday.

After the Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns sent the Sacramento Kings lead tip to teammate Andrew Wiggins, Wiggins placed the ball on the free-throw line when the team suffered an 8-second injury.

In this line, Bryant made two free throws in 2014 to overtake Michael Jordan and take third place in the NBA overall ranking.

The night before Bryant’s death, LeBron James overtook Lakers Bryant and took third place.

In Detroit, the Pistons opened the first game of the day by speaking up in jerseys of 8 and 24 – the two numbers Bryant was playing in – and the name “BRYANT” on the back.

After wearing them for 24 seconds, the teams exchanged 24- and 8-second violations to start the game, much like they did on Sunday when they learned about Bryant’s death.

Cavaliers Larry Nance Jr, a teammate with Bryant as a rookie in 2015-16, showed tears in his eyes as he sat on the bench after the injuries.

In Chicago, the bulls needed an 8-second pause to start the game, and San Antonio returned the favor with a 24-second pause.

Dallas and Oklahoma City did the same at the OKC as Orlando and host Miami.

Chris Paul also campaigned for thunder when he mourned the loss of Bryant. His absence, officially cited as personal reasons by the team, is his first missed game of the season.

Paul and Bryant were very close when they played together in two Olympic teams.

– With Reuters