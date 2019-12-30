LeBron James named AP male athlete of the decade

Loading...

He left Cleveland for Miami, became champion, returned to his beloved northeast of Ohio, fulfilled another title promise, then went to Los Angeles Lakers and the next challenge. He played in eight consecutive finals. No NBA player won more games or more MVP awards in the last 10 years than he did. He started a school. He married his high school girlfriend. "Is that all?" Asked LeBron James, pretending disbelief. No, that is not all. Those were just some highlights of the last 10 years. There were many more, since the man called "King" spent the last decade reigning above all others, with no signs of slowing down. James is the male athlete of the Associated Press decade, adding his name to a list that includes Tiger Woods, Wayne Gretzky and Arnold Palmer. He was a fugitive winner in a vote of AP member sports publishers and AP hit writers, easily beating runner-up Tom Brady of the New England Patriots. "You add another 10 years of learning and adversity, traps, good, big, bad, and any smart person who wants to grow up will learn from all those experiences," said James, who turned 35 on Monday, to the AP. "A decade ago, I had just turned 25. I am about to turn 35 and I am in a better (place) in my life and I have a better understanding of what I want to get from life." Usain Bolt of Jamaica was third for dominating the sprints in the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games, soccer superstar Lionel Messi was fourth and Michael Phelps, the American swimmer who retired as the most decorated Olympic in history with 28 medals, 23 of gold, it was fifth. James was revealed as the winner on Sunday, a day after Serena Williams was announced as the female AP athlete of the decade. In his seventeenth season, he is on his way to leading the league in assists for the first time while remaining among the NBA scoring leaders. "When LeBron James is involved," said Denver coach Michael Malone, "I am never surprised." Including the playoffs, no one in the NBA scored more points than James in the last 10 years. The 124th began on the all-time list of league scores. Now he is about to pass Kobe Bryant on No. 3. No. 2 Karl Malone and No. 1 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are within reach. "I would be lying if I said I don't see it," James said. "Obviously I am not trying to say," Okay, well, if I play this amount of time, if I average this … I am not doing that because I have never done it with my career. I always let it pass. What happens, happens. But I see it. I see. “This is a typical day last summer for James: he got up at 3 in the morning and was in the Warner Bros. parking lot at 3:45, where there was a weight room and a court, built just for him. waiting. He would get up at 4 in the morning, receive injections at 5:30 and be ready to start another day of filming the "Space Jam" remake he had been planning for years at 7 in the morning. "That's what it is," he said. Mike Mancias, one of the oldest and most trusted members of James's intimate circle, was responsible for keeping James in shape for more than 15 years. "He does whatever it takes when it comes to fulfilling his commitments to everything, especially his game and his trade." The 2010 decade for James began with "The Decision," the widely criticized televised ad of his choice to leave Cleveland for Miami. He was with the Heat for four years, went to the NBA Finals four times with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, finally won the title in 2012, and led the way in a Game 7 victory over San Antonio to go consecutively the next year. "He grew immensely here as a leader," said Miami coach Erik Spoelstra. “It impacted winning both with his leadership and with his talent. I think it was the most important thing he learned with us. And he has been able to take that to different franchises and continue using it as a template. "Cleveland felt devastated when he left. He forgave him. James returned home in 2014, took Cleveland to four consecutive finals, then took the Cavaliers to the 2016 title and he came up with one of the biggest plays of his life to achieve a blockade pursued by Andre Iguodala of Golden State in the last seconds of Game 7 of that series. And in 2018, he went to Los Angeles. Going to Hollywood had It makes a lot of sense: he's making movies, he has a production company, he has a program called "The Shop" as part of his platform & # 39; Uninterrupted & # 39 ;, with a variety of guests from Drake to California Governor Gavin Newsom, who signed a bill in the program that will allow college athletes to receive a payment for the use of their image and sign approval agreements. "There are many moments of this decade that would be up there, g walking the two Miami championships, winning a championship in Cleveland, the chase block, "said James. “But the best moment? Definitely marry Savannah. That would be number 1. ”James and his lifelong partner, Savannah Brinson, got married six years ago. They already had two children, both are very good basketball players, and they added a daughter in 2014. James also spent most of the last decade as a lightning rod for critics. He used his voice often in social matters, speaking after the murder. from the unarmed teenager from Florida, Trayvon Martin, and campaigning for Hillary Clinton. He supported Colin Kaepernick's methods to protest police brutality and racial injustice. More recently, it was criticized by many, including leading US lawmakers. UU., By his comments after Houston general manager Daryl Morey triggered a massive rift between the NBA and China by sending a tweet in support of protests in favor of democracy in Hong Kong. I don't regret it, ”said James. “There is no time in this last decade that I wish I could return. If a situation was bad or you feel you could have done better, then I learned from it. "He doesn't know how much more time he will play. He regrets wasting time with his children. His" I Promise "school, which opened in 2018 at his Akron's hometown, Ohio, has been an immediate success story, and he wants to see that company continue to grow. "When you believe in your vocation or believe in yourself, then it doesn't matter what others say or how others feel. "James said." And if you allow that to stop you or prevent you from fulfilling your mission, then you will not get anywhere. "

He left Cleveland for Miami, became champion, returned to his beloved northeast of Ohio, fulfilled another title promise, then went to Los Angeles Lakers and the next challenge. He played in eight consecutive finals. No NBA player won more games or more MVP awards in the last 10 years than he did. He started a school. He married his high school girlfriend.

"Is that all?" Asked LeBron James, pretending disbelief.

No, that is not all. Those were just some highlights of the last 10 years. There were many more, since the man called "King" spent the last decade reigning above all others, with no signs of slowing down.

James is the male athlete of The Associated Press of the decade, and adds his name to a list that includes Tiger Woods, Wayne Gretzky and Arnold Palmer. He was a fugitive winner in a vote of AP member sports publishers and AP hit writers, easily beating runner-up Tom Brady of the New England Patriots.

"You add another 10 years of learning and adversity, cheating, good, great, bad and any intelligent person who wants to grow up will learn from all those experiences," said James, who turned 35 on Monday, to the AP. "A decade ago, I had just turned 25. I am about to turn 35 and I am in a better (place) in my life and I have a better understanding of what I want to get from life."

Usain Bolt of Jamaica was third for dominating the sprints in the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games, soccer superstar Lionel Messi was fourth and Michael Phelps, the American swimmer who retired as the most decorated Olympic in history with 28 medals, 23 of gold, it was fifth.

James was revealed as the winner on Sunday, a day after Serena Williams was announced as the female AP athlete of the decade. In his seventeenth season, he is on his way to leading the league in assists for the first time while remaining among the NBA scoring leaders.

"When LeBron James is involved," said Denver coach Michael Malone, "I am never surprised."

Including the playoffs, no one in the NBA scored more points than James in the last 10 years. The 124th began on the all-time list of league scores. Now he is about to pass Kobe Bryant on No. 3. No. 2 Karl Malone and No. 1 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are within reach.

"I would lie if I said I don't see it," James said. "Obviously I am not trying to say," Okay, well, if I play this amount of time, if I average this … I am not doing that because I have never done it with my career. I always let it pass. What happens, happens. But I see it. I do see it.

This is a typical day last summer for James: he woke up at 3 a.m. and he was in the parking lot of Warner Bros. at 3:45, where a weight room and a court, built just for him, were waiting for him. He will get up at 4 a.m., get shot at 5:30 and be ready to start another shooting day of the "Space Jam" remake he has been planning for years at 7 a.m.

"That's what it is," said Mike Mancias, one of the oldest and most trusted members of James's inner circle, charged for more than 15 years of keeping James fit. "He does whatever it takes to fulfill his commitments to everything, especially his game and his trade."

The 2010 decade for James began with "The Decision," the widely criticized televised announcement of his choice to leave Cleveland for Miami. He was with the Heat for four years, went to the NBA Finals four times with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, finally won the title in 2012, and led the way in a Game 7 victory over San Antonio to go consecutively Next year.

"He grew immensely here as a leader," said Miami coach Erik Spoelstra. “It impacted winning both with his leadership and with his talent. I think it was the most important thing he learned with us. And he has been able to take that to different franchises and continue using it as a template. "

Cleveland was devastated when he left. I forgive him. James returned home in 2014, took Cleveland to four consecutive finals, then led the Cavaliers to the 2016 title and came up with one of the biggest plays of his life by achieving a blockade pursued by Andre Iguodala of Golden State in the last seconds of Game 7 of that series.

And in 2018, he went to Los Angeles.

Going to Hollywood made a lot of sense: he's making movies, he has a production company, he has a program called "The Shop" as part of his platform & # 39; Uninterrupted & # 39 ;, with a variety of guests from Drake to the governor of California Gavin Newsom, who signed a bill in the program that will allow college athletes to receive payment for the use of their image and sign approval agreements.

"There are many moments of this decade that would be up there, winning the two Miami championships, winning a championship in Cleveland, the chase block," James said. “But the best moment? Definitely marry Savannah. That would be number 1. "

James and his lifelong partner, Savannah Brinson, married six years ago. They already had two children, both are very good basketball players, and they added a daughter in 2014.

James also spent most of the last decade as a lightning rod for critics.

He used his voice often in social matters, speaking after the murder of the unarmed teenager from Florida, Trayvon Martin, and campaigning for Hillary Clinton. He supported Colin Kaepernick's methods to protest police brutality and racial injustice. More recently, it was criticized by many, including leading US lawmakers. UU., By his comments after Houston general manager Daryl Morey triggered a massive rift between the NBA and China by sending a tweet in support of protests in favor of democracy in Hong Kong.

"I don't live in regret," James said. “There is no time in this last decade that I wish I could return. If a situation was bad or you feel you could have done better, then I learned from it. ”

He doesn't know how much longer he will play. He regrets wasting time with his children. His "I Promise" school, which opened in 2018 in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, has been an immediate success story, and he wants to see the company continue to grow.

"When you believe in your vocation or believe in yourself, then it doesn't matter what other people say or how other people feel," James said. "And if you allow that to stop you or prevent you from fulfilling your mission, then you will not get anywhere."

. (tagsToTranslate) 2010 (t) LeBron James (t) NBA (t) athlete (t) athlete of the decade (t) basketball (t) khnd