LeBron James, L.A. Lakers pay tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Less than a week after the helicopter crash that resulted in the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, the Los Angeles Lakers played again at the Staples Center, where Bryant played so many games over the years. Friday’s game between the Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers began with a tribute to Bryant, Gianna and fellow victims Alyssa Altobelli, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan.

The Lakers all appeared on the field with Bryant’s numbers 8 and 24, and each seat was draped in his distinctive jerseys. The tribute included performances of Usher and Boyz II Men, as well as a speech by LeBron James.

“It doesn’t really feel like you’re here for a game,” fan Jeff Nadal told Associated Press. “It feels like you are here for something much bigger than that. We didn’t even know the man, but we feel like we did. “

The Staples Center also asked the crowd of fans outside to view the tribute to Bryant and other victims of the Sunday home accident with their loved ones. The tribute to the game was not broadcast on the Staples Center screens.

While we morn the loss of Kobe and Gianna Bryant Please if you don’t have a ticket 2 tonites game DON’T COME 2 @STAPLESCenter @LALIVE Stay at home w / ur friends & families & hug your loved ones because we will NOT show it on r-screens https : //t.co/ouUHMxRyeG

– Lee Zeidman (@LeeZeidman) January 31, 2020

“Tonight we are celebrating the child who came here at 18, retired at 38 and probably became the best father we’ve seen in the last three years.” Pic.twitter.com/0sS7e91cuz

– Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 1, 2020

‘Make sure you embrace the hugs of your family. If you have children, tell your children that you love them. Try to get as much as possible. “

—LeBron James talking about Kobe and tonight’s emotions pic.twitter.com/7FV7idH3Xl

– ESPN (@espn) 1 February 2020

Lakers handled everything perfectly tonight. We had to hear Lebron talking and he delivered in spades 💜💛 #MambaForever

– Ralph Mason (@Ralph_MasonJr) 1 February 2020

LeBron spoke of all the things that Kobe accomplished in playing, and yet “the last three years was the happiest I have ever seen him, because I could just be with his daughters, with his family.”

– Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) 1 February 2020

