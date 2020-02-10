LeBron James, Kyle Lowry among 44 finalists of the American Olympic basketball team

LeBron James is considering a return to the Olympic Games.

James – a double gold medalist and three times Olympian – was announced by USA Basketball among 44 players on Monday as finalists for the team that will play in the Tokyo Games this summer. James played in 2004, 2008 and 2012 and helped the US win gold in its most recent two appearances.

The pool includes 19 players who won a total of 31 gold medals in an Olympic or World Cup competition for the Americans – including nine players who won the Olympic title for American basketball in Rio de Janeiro four years ago.

“I have always maintained that fairness is important,” Jerry Colangelo, general manager of Basketball, told The Associated Press. “And you earn equality by participating. So, we think they deserve the right to be included in the overall selection for USA Basketball. It’s a pretty elite. It’s a great pot and the good news is that they all have said they want to play. “

James has played in 68 games for the American national team and has said several times in the past year that he is thinking of another Olympic Games – after having participated in the Rio Games for various reasons. Part of the interest to participate this summer is to have the chance to play for the American coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs.

“It’s a possibility,” James said in December.

There will be no tryouts. USA Basketball will pass the list to an Olympic team of 12 people at the beginning of June, which decisions must be made by a selection committee – and must be based in part on the availability and health of the player. Training camp starts early July, possibly only two weeks after the end of the NBA Finals. The Olympic Games start on July 24.

Basketball officials in the US, including Colangelo and Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs, have met players in different ways in recent weeks. Some conversations have been direct with players, some with their agents, some with their NBA clubs, sometimes a combination of them – and, Colangelo noted, there were some cases where players contacted directly with interest.

If they are on the list, this means that USA Basketball is convinced that they want to play.

“I feel very good about the reaction,” Colangelo said.

Also included in the pool: 15 of the 16 US players who are scheduled to play in Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game, and all 12 members of the team that represented the US during last summer’s Basketball World Cup in China – where the Americans achieved only seventh place after about three dozen players on the list dropped out en route at some point.

The nine players still in the mix of the 2016 Olympic team: Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes, Jimmy Butler from Miami, DeMar DeRozan from San Antonio, Kevin Durant from Brooklyn, Paul George from Los Angeles Clippers, Draymond Green Golden, Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving, Kyle Lowry from Toronto and Klay Thompson from Golden State.

Back from the 2012 Olympic Championship: the Los Angeles Lakers ’Anthony Davis, Durant, James Harden from Houston, the Lakers’ James, Cleveland ’Love, Oklahoma City’ Chris Paul and Houston’s Russell Westbrook. Back from the gold medal team of 2008: the Lakers’ Dwight Howard.

And those with the world cup or world championship gold medals for basketball in the US, but so far no Olympic gold: Stephen Curry from Golden State, Andre Drummond from Cleveland and Mason Plumlee from Denver.

James and Paul won Olympic gold in Beijing in 2008, and James was part of the team that won bronze in Athens in 2004. When James joins this team, he becomes the second four-fold Olympic men’s basketball for the US – at Carmelo Anthony.

“I’m looking forward to coaching the American Olympic team and I’m excited about the potential and capabilities of this team,” Popovich said.

The Olympics can be a return to the field for players like Durant and Thompson, who have missed the entire NBA season with injuries. Durant’s recovery after Achilles’s operation is at the point where he works a little on the field and Thompson has said he would like to play if his surgically repaired knee can handle the challenge.

The 25 other players who are finalists for the team this summer, but do not yet have an Olympic or World Cup gold for the US: Miami Bam Adebayo, San Antonio’s LaMarcus Aldridge, Washington’s Bradley Beal, Phoenix’s Devin Booker, Indiana’s Malcolm Brogdon, Boston’s Jaylen Brown, Mike Conley from Utah, Montrezl Harrell from Clippers, Joe Harris from Brooklyn, Tobias Harris from Philadelphia, Gordon Hayward from Boston, Brandon Ingram from New Orleans, Kyle Kuzma from Lakers, Kawhi Leonard from Clipper, Damian Lillard from Portland, Brook Lopez from Milwaukee , Lakers from Lakwa ‘JaVale McGee, Khris Middleton from Milwaukee, Donovan Mitchell from Utah, Victor Oladipo from Indiana, Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum from Boston, Myles Turner from Indiana, Kemba Walker from Boston and Derrick White from San Antonio.

“The reason we have this big schedule is that many things happen, many variables,” Colangelo said. “And what to say from an injury point of view between now and June. We don’t know. So we have the rest of the season to monitor, to watch. But when we select our 12, they will 12 are those that are absolutely in hands and feet. “