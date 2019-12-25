LeBron James called on Nike to bring back Christmas kits

Loading...

Nike took over adidas' NBA apparel production ahead of the 2017 season. While the Swoosh did a lot of good during that time, there was one area where the three stripes separated: Every Christmas Day, the NBA teams spoke up and wore a type of uniform that was unique for that day ,

There is an obvious economic argument against the Christmas universities – it may not make sense to make a jersey that a team wears once a year and that is not worn on another day – but it was still cool to know that a team took the floor on December 25th they would rock threads that we would never see again. For LeBron James, who knows a thing or two about playing pageant games on Christmas Day, this is a tradition he'd love to see coming back.

In the last hours of Christmas Eve, James went to Twitter and asked Nike to go back the path that was forged when adidas made the league's uniforms. In fact, he even went so far as to say that bringing Christmas jerseys back is a must.

MAN I wish I had gone to the locker room tomorrow and we had Christmas uniforms! It is a MUST that we bring them back. @Nike @nikebasketball I saw the Lakers & # 39; universities across the airways. My goodness !!!! 😱

– LeBron James (@KingJames), December 25, 2019

James has a lifelong contract with Nike, so he's a bit more weighty when he says he wants the company to do something than most people do. Chances are we won't get a Christmas miracle and won't see anything on the 25th of this year, but maybe James, who is so passionate about seeing these topics again, could mean something gets on the cards when the NBA's marquee day in the regular season breaks on December 25, 2021.

