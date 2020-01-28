Kobe Bryant and LeBron James training in Team USA. Photo credit: SportsCenter / YouTube

Sign up for our entertainment newsletter now!

LeBron James was badly hit by the death of Kobe Bryant. The legends of the Los Angeles Lakers had grown together, even after they had shared the competitive environment during their lifetime.

James and his Lakers teammates learned what had happened to Bryant and eight other people when they returned from an NBA game on the east coast.

As we reported, James and other Lakers players were seen with tears in their eyes when they left the team plane in LAX. It was definitely an emotional moment for everyone.

Take part in these TV discussions in our forum!

On Monday, the NBA decided to cancel the upcoming game between the Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, which was due to take place on Tuesday evening. It was the right decision.

LeBron James publishes a tribute to Kobe Bryant on Instagram

Amid all of the Kobe Bryant honors posted on social media in the past two days, LeBron James was missing. Who could really blame him?

Then, on Monday night, James went to his Instagram account to share his thoughts. This social media post can be seen below:

It seems that James found it really difficult to write the words down and that he didn’t figure out everything he wanted to say.

James touched how he struggled to cry again and that he sent his heart to “Vanessa and the children”.

When it comes to posts coming from the heart, this is definitely the best, because you can feel your emotions directly on the screen. This is one of the reasons why it was a good idea for the league not to let the Lakers play on Tuesday night.

Lakers on NBA schedule

The good news for James and everyone else struggling with Bryant’s death is that the Lakers have several days off. The team won’t have to play another game until Friday night when the Portland Trail Blazers will be staged at the Staples Center.

Until then, fans are expected to pay tribute to Bryant outside the arena – where cards, flowers, messages, and basketball memorabilia have been kept. Just like James, many Lakers fans don’t know how to deal with the grief that results from this situation.

As of the publication of this article, LeBron James’ Kobe Bryant tribute will reach three million likes and the number continues to grow. After only 34 minutes of online time.