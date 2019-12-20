LeBron James & # 39; new Nike ad wants to put an end to "humble beginnings"

Loading...

LeBron James has always insisted that his life story is important. He shares what he can best describe as his "humble" beginnings because he wants them to be an inspiration. "I'm just a kid from Akron, Ohio," he says a lot. This is to acknowledge that he is one of the lucky ones. He shouldn't be here right now. There are thousands of children growing up like James, and few, if any, are becoming NBA superstars.

James has used his story in marketing since returning to Cleveland in 2014. However, it never felt superficial or exploitative, but rather encouraging. He likes to be a model athlete that people can look up to and be inspired by. His latest commercial for Nike does just that and at the end shows a close-up of James, who makes a statement: No more humble beginnings.

17 years ago @nike seized the chance of having an Akron child. And 17 years later, this gave me the opportunity to offer my 1,400 children in Akron opportunities so that one day NOTHING is left to chance. You will know that a child from Akron is special

– LeBron James (@KingJames), December 19, 2019

The commercial is a really cool reflection on James’s career and shows his rise from high school to design and career highlights such as his block about Andre Iguodala in the 2016 NBA final. More importantly, the highlights with James’s 39; Opening of his I Promise School and the positive results she has achieved in his home church end. Finally it ends with James' question / proclamation: “Do you know what would be more special? If there were no humble beginnings. "

Not only is it cool, it also has a message that will stand the test of time. Nike and James can use this spot for years to come, if not the next decade, and his message will always be relevant. It is really incredible.

