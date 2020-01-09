Lebanon issues travel ban for refugee ex-Nissan chief Ghosn | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

THIS IS A GREAT NEWS UPDATE. The earlier AP story is below.

The ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn’s fugitive lawyer appeared on Thursday for Lebanese prosecutors about a non-binding Interpol-issued request to locate and provisionally arrest his client after his brutal escape from Japan.

It was not immediately clear whether Ghosn himself was present, although local media reported that he was and that he had entered through a side door, reserved for judges and lawyers, to avoid reporters.

Lebanon received a sought-after notice issued by Interpol last week, a non-binding request to law enforcement authorities around the world to track down and temporarily arrest a fugitive.

Ghosn appeared in Lebanon on December 30, after a daring and unlikely escape from surveillance in Japan. On Wednesday, Ghosn spoke for the first time since the media escape at a two-and-a-half-hour press conference in which he accused the Japanese justice system of accusing him of violating his basic rights.

Ghosn said he was not confident that he would get a fair trial in Japan, contesting all charges against him as “false and unfounded.”

The prosecutors in Tokyo, who arrested him at the end of 2018, said that Ghosn was “solely to blame for himself” for a four-month detention and for the strict bail conditions that followed, such as the prohibition to see his wife.

“The Defendant Ghosn was considered a high-risk risk, which is clear from the fact that he actually fled,” they said.

Lebanon and Japan have no extradition treaty and the Interpol notification does not require Lebanese authorities to arrest him. The Lebanese authorities say that Ghosn entered the country with a valid passport and doubts the possibility that they will hand him over to Japan.

Interpol cannot force Lebanon to arrest Ghosn and it is up to local law enforcement authorities to decide what to do next.

Separately, Ghosn is confronted with possible legal action during a business visit to Israel in 2008 after two Lebanese lawyers have submitted a report to the Public Prosecutor that they have violated Lebanese law. The two neighboring countries are technically in a state of war.

At the Wednesday conference, Ghosn apologized to the Lebanese and said he never wanted to offend anyone when he traveled to Israel as a French national after Nissan had asked him to announce the launch of electric cars there.

Ghosn, who has Lebanese, French and Brazilian citizenship, thanked the Lebanese authorities for their hospitality and defended his judicial system, which has long been confronted with allegations of corruption and favoritism. He said he would be ready to stand trial “wherever I think I can get a fair trial.” He refused to say where that could be.

With large gestures and a five-part slide presentation, Ghosn brought his case to the global media in a performance that sometimes resembled a company presentation. Fighting, spicy and sometimes boisterous, he described conditions of detention in Japan that made him feel “dead … like an animal” in a country where he claimed he had “zero chance” of a fair trial. He said he was held in solitary confinement for 130 days, interrogated for hours, day and night, appeared in handcuffs and a belt around his waist, and denied him the right to see his wife for months.

Sarah El Deeb, The Associated Press