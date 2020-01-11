Lebanon issues travel ban for refugee ex-Nissan chief Ghosn | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

“I came to Lebanon and I will work with the Lebanese state and judiciary to ensure that everything is done in a way that cannot be criticized, not for Lebanon and not for me,” he said.

Ghosn added that he has “much more” confidence in the judicial system of Lebanon than that of Japan.

He said that Lebanese prosecutors have questioned him all the charges and added that he was ready to hand in all the documents for his case.

Lebanon received the requested notice issued by Interpol last week, a non-binding request to law enforcement authorities worldwide that they find a fugitive and provisionally arrested.

During the hearing, Ghosn was asked to provide an address where he resides in Lebanon and was forbidden to leave the country, the official said. He was also asked to hand in his French passport. It was not immediately clear which legal proceedings would follow.

Lebanon and Japan have no extradition treaty and the Interpol notification does not require Lebanese authorities to arrest him. The authorities say that Ghosn entered Lebanon with a valid passport and doubts the possibility that they would transfer him to Japan.

Interpol cannot force Lebanon to arrest Ghosn and it is up to local law enforcement authorities to decide what to do.

On his first public appearance since fleeing from Japan, Ghosn scolded the Japanese legal system on Wednesday, accusing him of violating his basic rights and disputing all accusations against him as “untrue and unfounded.”

He told a press conference in Beirut that he did not trust that he would have a fair trial in Japan, but said he was ready to stand somewhere else.

Ghosn, a French, Lebanese, and Brazilian citizen, appeared in Lebanon on December 30, after a daring and unlikely escape from surveillance in Japan. Lebanese officials said he was coming in legally, with a French passport and a Lebanese identity card.

Although a travel ban limits Ghosn’s movement, it also provides him with a degree of protection by Lebanese authorities who would probably ensure that he would adhere to the ban. France also has no extradition treaty with Japan.

According to the official, Ghosn was also questioned about a separate report against him during a visit to 2008 in Israel. Lebanon and Israel are technically at war. No decision has been made on this matter, which according to Lebanese law can be punishable by between one and ten years in prison.

Two Lebanese lawyers filed a report with the Public Prosecution Service that the trip violated Lebanese law. The violation may not be punishable, since it happened twelve years earlier. A famous Lebanese director, who also has a French passport with him, questioned about the same offense in 2017 was not prosecuted because the visit was three years earlier.

Ghosn’s lawyer, Carlos Abou Jaoude, confirmed that his client was being questioned in the two separate cases – the Interpol notification and the journey through Israel. He told reporters that Ghosn had faith in the Lebanese judicial system.

During Wednesday’s press conference, Ghosn apologized to the Lebanese, saying he never wanted to offend anyone when he was traveling to Israel as a French national after Nissan had asked him to announce the launch of electric cars there.

The prosecutors in Tokyo, who arrested him at the end of 2018, said that Ghosn was “solely to blame for himself” for a four-month detention and for the strict bail conditions that followed, such as the prohibition to see his wife.

“The Defendant Ghosn was considered a high-risk risk, which is clear from the fact that he actually fled,” they said.

Ghosn thanked the Lebanese authorities for their hospitality and defended his judicial system, which has long been confronted with accusations of corruption and favoritism. He said he would be ready to stand trial “wherever I think I can get a fair trial.” He refused to say where that could be.

With large gestures and a five-part slide presentation, Ghosn brought his case to the global media in a performance that sometimes resembled a company presentation. Fighting, spicy and sometimes boisterous, he described conditions of detention in Japan that made him feel “dead … like an animal” in a country where he claimed he had “zero chance” of a fair trial.

He said he was held in solitary confinement for 130 days, interrogated for hours, day and night, appeared in handcuffs and a belt around his waist, and denied him the right to see his wife for months.

In his 150-minute conference on Wednesday, Ghosn attacked Japanese prosecutors and said they were “helped and deposed by small, vengeful and lawless persons” in the government, Nissan, and her law firm. He said it was they, not he, “who are destroying Japan’s reputation on the world stage.”

In Thursday’s interview with LBC TV, Ghosn said his case emphasized the thousands of unfair trials in Japan. “It is now my duty to defend all those people to change this regime that the Japanese are hiding and they claim it is a democracy,” he said.

On Tuesday, the prosecutors received an arrest warrant for Ghosn’s Lebanese wife Carole on suspicion of perjury, an indictment unrelated to his escape. Japanese officials, however, acknowledge that it is unclear whether the Ghosns can be brought back to Japan to be charged.

Nissan said that despite his escape, he was still taking legal action against Ghosn.

Sarah El Deeb, The Associated Press