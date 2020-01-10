Lebanon hits Carlos Ghosn with travel ban

Loading...

Lebanon imposed a travel ban on former car manager Carlos Ghosn the day after his media interview after his escape from Japan.

CNN reports that Lebanese prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat issued a travel ban on Thursday to prevent Ghosn from leaving the country. The ban also comes about a week after Interpol issued a red notice confirming that Ghosn is wanted by the police in Japan.

Seeking justice: Ghosn attacks Japan and Nissan, says he was treated “brutally” by prosecutors

Earlier in the week, Ghosn spoke to media around the world in Beirut, Lebanon, about the case brought against him by Japanese prosecutors. He provided evidence which he claims refutes the charges against him, including the underreporting of his compensation, and detailed the conditions under which he was detained.

One particularly interesting thing that Ghosn said at his press conference is that he wants to find a country where he can be tried fairly and have his name deleted. He is also a citizen of Brazil and France, who would not extradite him to Japan, but the travel ban seems to exclude the possibility that he will be tried elsewhere than in Lebanon.

Ghosn has repeatedly stated that by fleeing Japan he did not escape justice but fled “injustice”, saying there was virtually no chance that he could benefit from a fair trial. Japanese courts have a 99.4% conviction rate and Ghosn has resigned himself to the fact that if he does not run away, he would likely be convicted and die in Japan.

