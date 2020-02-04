Lebanese-American who worked for Israel, accused of murder

BEIRUT – A military investigating judge accused a Lebanese-American man Tuesday of murdering and torturing Lebanese civilians, crimes he allegedly committed during the occupation of Israel in South Lebanon, judicial officials said. The accusations can carry a death sentence.

Amer Fakhoury has announced that he worked as a senior guard at the Khiam prison, which was run by an Israeli-supported Lebanese militia. Fakhoury was detained after returning from the US to his native Lebanon in September. However, he undergoes cancer treatment and it remains unclear whether he can stand trial.

The judge, Najat Abu Shakra, referred Fakhoury to a military court where he will be tried, officials said. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media. No date was set for the tribunal.

The officials said Abu Shakra accused Fakhoury of “killing and attempted murder of prisoners in the Khiam prison as well as kidnapping and torture.” The prison, run by the so-called South Lebanon army, was abandoned after Israeli troops withdrew from South Lebanon in 2000, ending an 18-year occupation.

Human rights groups have said in the past that the Khiam prison was a place of torture and detention without trial. Israel denies the allegations.

Lebanon and Israel have been officially at war since the founding of Israel in 1948. Lebanon prohibits citizens from traveling to Israel or having contact with Israelis.

The judge dropped the allegations of dealing with and visiting Israel because two decades have passed since the incidents, making them out of date, officials said.

The charges brought by the investigating judge were unrelated to a lawsuit against Fakhoury that had been filed by former prisoners in Khiam prison. In that case, he is questioned about alleged atrocities. The interrogation would take place on Monday, but was postponed until February 17 because Fakhoury is undergoing chemotherapy.

The Fakhoury family said doctors said his condition is life threatening. In addition to an infection and a bleeding disorder, doctors believe he has developed an aggressive form of lymphoma.

Hundreds of former Lebanese members of the SLA militia had fled to Israel for fear of retaliation if they stayed in Lebanon. Others stayed and were tried and received mild sentences.

Bassem Mroue, The Associated Press