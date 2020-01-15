On September 29, 2001, less than three weeks after the September 11 attacks, Saturday Night Live returned for its first new episode of the season. Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler had just been hired to join the cast, Tina Fey was co-editor and Michael Schur had just been promoted to head of “Weekend Update”.

But instead of starting with an open, cold comedy sketch, the lights went on for Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who was surrounded by a group of New York police and firefighters. He delivered a sincere message of gratitude and resilience, then Paul Simon interpreted “The Boxer” wearing an FDNY hat. When Simon finished the song, SNL executive producer Lorne Michaels joined the mayor on stage and asked, “Can we be funny?”

“Why start now?” Giuliani replied as the whole room and everyone watching the house breathed a huge sigh of relief.

“Big joke, wonderful joke,” Schur recalls in this week’s episode of The Last Laugh podcast, before adding: “I don’t know what happened to this guy …”

Schur, who moved to New York to join SNL’s editorial staff in the fall of 1998, says he “liked” Giuliani after September 11. “He was really inspiring, his way of getting around town and keeping things together at a time when it seemed like the whole world was falling apart,” he says. “I would have voted for Giuliani, luckily, if he had run for mayor after that.”

“In the years that followed, he lost his mind,” he said. “But even if he’s now a loonie, I still can’t bring myself to be upset retroactively with him. Because at the time, the things he did for New York were so meaningful and did a lot of people felt safe and good. And I think the reason is because it was not political. And it was very comforting. So I can compartmentalize with this guy, even if now when I see him I feel like I want to throw up. ”

Schur, who continued to write for The Office before founding Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Good Place, described SNL as being on the verge of a “takeover” when he started there under the direction of l chief writer Adam McKay. But things “really started in high gear” the following year when Will Ferrell started playing George W. Bush against Al Gore by Darrell Hammond. “Suddenly stupid sketches you wrote were broadcast on CNN,” he recalls.

There has long been a theory that Ferrell’s brilliant representation of Bush may have helped push him over the edge in the extremely narrow 2000 elections. And Schur does not dispute that. “Oh totally, 100%. It’s not even a guess, ”he says.

Jim Downey, whom Schur calls “the most famous and best SNL writer in his history” and whom McKay called a “right winger”, wrote the three sketches of the general election debate that year, including the first who coined the term “strategy” for Bush and portrayed Gore as a boring, wooden technocrat who could not stop sighing in frustration at his opponent’s apparent lack of knowledge.

“Gore’s staff showed him the sketch of Downey and told him that this is how you fell, you have to change,” says Schur. “And it came out in the next debate and was much more under control. Bush had been a moron in the first debate and for the second, they had clearly pierced facts in his brain. ”

Of course, SNL’s disproportionate influence on presidential politics may never have been felt more than in the fall of 2015 when Lorne Michaels invited Republican candidate Donald Trump to host.

“It was a critical error and there were many critical errors made in 2016,” says Schur. “Because it wasn’t attacking him, it was tacitly endorsing his existence and normalizing his attitudes and behavior.” According to him, it was Michaels’ attempt to “stay relevant”, explaining: “Lorne likes when the people who are spoken of in culture come to the series. ”

“I think most people were – and he was too – a little blinded by the fact that it could backfire,” he said. “He’s never had a flashback like that before. It’s one thing when Nancy Kerrigan is attacked and then she hosts the show because everyone’s talking about Nancy Kerrigan. Trump was another story and it was a No one would say that it is not a mistake to put him on the show as just another person we talk about in culture because that is not what he was. ”

From the day Trump announced his candidacy as “Mexican rapists” as Mexican immigrants, Schur says it should have “disqualified” to welcome SNL. “If you’re so unreasonable towards someone, you’re not part of what we’re doing here,” he said, calling the incident where Jimmy Fallon playfully spoiled Trump’s hair on the Tonight Show a similar error. . “

But Schur makes sure to note that SNL and Fallon are not alone in making errors of judgment like these. He also criticizes Stephen Colbert for including Sean Spicer in his monologue of the Emmy Awards. “It was a mistake,” he says. “And when it happened, I was like, no, Stephen, what are you doing?”

Over the years, former SNL cast members like Horatio Sanz and Taran Killam have openly criticized Lorne Michaels for valuing political neutrality over hard-hitting satire, or in the case of Trump, being too attentive to the right. It’s a debate that resurfaced last year after SNL hired and fired comedian Shane Gillis in an apparent attempt to appeal to a more conservative audience.

And yet, despite Schur’s ultra-progressive politics (see his Twitter feed @KenTremendous), he says the tension never caused problems for him during his time on the editorial staff.

“Lorne’s attitude is, the show was forged in the boiling cauldron of Watergate and the show’s attitude is” we are skeptical of who is in power. “This is the deal,” he said. “I have no problem with that as a philosophy. I think part of what makes America America is that its art can bring down its rulers. And it’s not difficult to make fun of Democrats even if you happen to support them politically. ”

“Whatever the dominant attitudes, the series tackles these attitudes,” he adds, “and I think it’s a good M.O. for a TV show.” ”

However, getting Trump to host the show was clearly a bridge too far.

“I think people were still running the old game book, where, yes, they are extreme in their beliefs, but it’s still OK to bring them into the tent and give them air time because ultimately the country is reasonable and will see them for what they are, ”says Schur. “But they kept coming, they didn’t give in, it didn’t change their behavior. So what ended up happening was that they normalized. Their attitudes have normalized in a way that I don’t think they should have. ”

