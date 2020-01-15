Leaving slower passengers on board the aircraft first is really faster, the study says

Enlarge / Physicists have shown that there is really an optimal entry process for aircraft.

Commercial airlines often prefer boarding for passengers traveling with young children, or for those who need additional assistance – in other words, those who are more likely to stow their pockets and take their places – before boarding the faster passengers kick off. It’s not intuitive, but it has been found that boarding slower passengers for the first time results in a more efficient process and a shorter time to take-off, as a new article in Physical Review E.

Physicists have been puzzling over this special optimization problem for several years. All passengers have reserved seats, but arrive at the gate in random order. Over the years, airlines have tried any number of entry strategies to make the process as efficient and timely as possible. Flight delays have a wave-like effect on the complex network of air traffic and often cause additional costs and disgruntled passengers.

As early as 2011, Jason Steffen, now a physicist at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas, was fascinated by the problem and applied the same optimization routine that was used to solve the famous problem of traveling salespeople in airline boarding strategies. Steffen had fully anticipated that back-to-front boarding would be the most efficient strategy and was surprised when his results showed that the strategy was actually the least efficient. The most efficient, also known as the “Steffen method”, lets passengers board a series of waves. “Adjacent passengers will sit two rows apart,” Steffen wrote the back of The Conversation in 2014.

Field tests have shown that Steffen was almost twice as fast as front-to-back boarding or rotating row blocks and 20 to 30 percent faster than random boarding. According to Steffen, the key is parallelism: the ideal scenario is that several people sit at the same time. “The more parallel you can get in, the faster it gets,” he said to Ars. “It’s not about structuring things, but about finding the best way to allow multiple people to sit at the same time.”

Illustration of the step-by-step advancement of the passenger queue while boarding (N = 8 passengers).

Steffen used a standard agent-based model in which particles were used to represent individual agents. This latest study takes a different approach: it models the entry process using Lorentzian geometry – the mathematical basis of Einstein’s general theory of relativity. Co-author Sveinung Erland from Western Norway University and colleagues from Latvia and Israel used the well-known connection between microscopic dynamics of interacting particles and macroscopic properties and applied it to the boarding process. In this case, the microscopically interacting particles are the passengers waiting in a queue on board, and the macroscopic property is how long it takes all of the passengers to settle in their assigned seats.

“A passenger’s ability to delay other passengers depends on their queue positions and line names,” the authors wrote. “This corresponds to the causal connection between two events in space-time, while two passengers are separated in time when one blocks the other and spatially as if both can sit at the same time.”

Erland et al. treated the boarding process as an iterative two-step process. The passengers move until they either reach the assigned rows or are blocked in the aisle by other passengers. The second step is how long passengers stand next to the specified rows to stow luggage and sit down.

The passengers form a one-dimensional line that fits into a seat matrix. The researchers predicted passenger speed based on where each person was in line, what row they were in, and how long it took to clear the aisle. The model calculates whether passengers will eventually get into each other, depending on how far apart they are and how far apart they are in line. If you sit close together, but stand in a line far apart (a spatial separation), there is no interference. Sitting far apart, but standing close together (temporal separation) is more likely to lead to disturbances.

Diagram with subdomains for the time until slow entry. Bottom line: The corresponding subdomains for the Quick Start policy.

The researchers came to another counter-intuitive result: it is even 28 percent more efficient to let slower passengers on board first. “This is a universal result,” the authors write, “that applies to any combination of the parameters that characterize the problem.” These parameters are the percentage of slow passengers, the ratio between the clearing times of fast and slow passengers and the passenger density in the aisle.

Once again, it is about maximizing parallelism. As boarding progresses, those at the back of the slow group will still agree when the first influx of fast people begins boarding. For example, three or four fast people could take their places when a single slow person near the back of the plane is needed to sit down. When all fast passengers are on board first, the parallelism is actually minimized: the last fast passenger sits before the first slow passenger settles down.

As an illustration, Steffen quotes the well-known analogy of packing stones and sand into a glass. Insert the sand first and there is not much space left for the rocks. Insert the larger stones first, and then pour in lots of sand to fill any gaps around the stones. “This is the lesson from this (latest) result,” said Steffen. “If you pour a bunch of passengers into a ship like this and split it up into slow and fast people, it’s better to get the slow people out of the way first and then let the fast people run into it.”

Of course, even the best models are a simplification of an actual boarding process that takes many other factors into account, including human behavior. First-class passengers and frequent flyers, for example, are used to preferred boarding. At a time when more people are not paying attention to bags because they want to avoid extra fees, competition for luggage space can be very fierce – and those who get on board earlier are more likely to gain valuable luggage space to back up. Nevertheless, such studies are useful, Steffen claims. “It gives you a quantifiable result that you need to take into account when creating guidelines,” he said. “And it’s counterintuitive information that makes it even more valuable because it shows where your intuition can take you.”

DOI: Physical Review E, 2020. 10.1103 / PhysRevE.100.062313 (About DOIs).