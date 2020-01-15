Leave the clocks alone? Wyoming is again considering eliminating seasonal time changes

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo. – Wyoming clocks “fell back” in November in accordance with summer time.

However, Wyoming legislation will review a bill during its next session that will remove seasonal changes in time when they are passed.

“Wyoming residents and businesses have become more accustomed to eight (8) months of summer time per year than four (4) months of standard time per year,” the bill said. “The biennial change in the time between standard time in the mountains and daylight saving time in the mountains disrupts trade and the daily routine of Wyoming residents.”

When the law is passed by both the Wyoming House of Representatives and the Wyoming Senate, daylight saving time does not stop immediately in the state.

Montana, Idaho, Utah and Colorado would have to pass similar laws for Wyoming to implement the changes.

The time in Wyoming is referred to as “Summer Time in the Mountains” if changes are made.

The upcoming legislative period begins on February 10 in Cheyenne.

It is not the first time that Wyoming legislation is considering such a change. They did this during their 2019 legislative period.

This law was passed by the Wyoming House of Representatives, but failed in two tie votes in the Senate.