Leave Gungeon Heads on PC & Consoles this year

Enter The Gungeon was released by Dodge Roll in 2016 and the game was a huge success. Overall, players struggled through an area known as the gungeon while grappling with a host of enemies and collecting loot along the way. It wasn’t that long ago that the game was given a spin-off title called “Exit the Gungeon,” although it was unfortunately an exclusive Apple Arcade game for many players.

Apple Arcade is a subscription service that offers both premium and exclusive video game applications with no in-app purchases. One of the exclusive products that came with the service was Exit The Gungeon. However, a tweet from Dodge Roll’s official Twitter account announced that the title would drop out of the exclusive deal this year.

Enter the Gungeon has exceeded three million copies sold and we are very grateful for the support of the community!

Delighted to release House of the Gundead in the arcades and end the gungeon earlier this year on PC and consoles! Http://t.co/AHdRfzuVXw pic.twitter.com/mTgj7MzGvX

– Enter the Gungeon (@DodgeRollGames) on January 7th, 2020

We don’t know exactly when Exit the Gungeon or the second spin-off game House of the Gundeads will be released, but in 2020 both titles will be launched on PC and console platforms. However, most fans will likely be interested in jumping into Exit The Gungeon once it’s officially released on platforms outside of Apple.

For those of you who may not know, Exit The Gungeon is another Bullet Hell dungeon climber that will play after the events of Enter The Gungeon. Now the gungeon is collapsing. Those stuck inside have to struggle with fast maneuvers in the locker rooms, bizarre weapons and the defense against intense bosses on the way back to freedom.

