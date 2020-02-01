Learn to code in 2020

Go from zero to hero by mastering these essential programming skills.

2020-02-01

If you are looking for an upcoming career, look no further than web development and programming. There is currently an abundance of programming assignments available, and you can take advantage of this wide selection of online courses that are ready to teach you.

Each course follows a comprehensive overview of the most widely used programming languages, including Python and Java, and is suitable for everyone from beginners to even those with a reasonable amount of code-writing experience.

Huge technical giants such as Google, Instagram and Facebook all use a codebase powered by programs such as Python, and you could help with some of the newest and best websites with your brand new skills.

If you want to save some time and learn all the essential skills, you must take into account the wide range of online courses that you have available. To keep it simple, we have found some of the most popular courses currently available and rounded up so that you have a simple overview. (Note: we usually use list prices in our roundups, but because Udemy has constant sales, this time we use sales prices.)

These are the best online courses for programming.

Extensive course • More than 33 hours of video • Lifelong access

Dive into Python with this comprehensive course that will help you master the popular programming language.

Learn to code with Python

Follow this comprehensive course on everything you need to know about coding with Python. Beginners welcome.

Python is a popular programming language that drives codebases in technology companies such as Instagram, Pinterest, Dropbox and more.

With this course you can delve into how Python data structures work, including strings, lists, dictionaries and more.

Not only that, but you can also explore a dynamic set of sources with videos, quizzes, written assignments and coding challenges.

With this new knowledge, you are fully equipped to take on interview questions and to request a variety of programming activities.

This comprehensive course with more than 33 hours of on-demand video gives you the knowledge needed to excel in your career.

Training for Oracle Java exam • Extensive course • Lifetime access • 80 hours of video

Find all the skills you need to master Java.

Learn the best industrial tactics for Java development from a developer who has been working on Java for more than 18 years.

Core Java skills can be built up within 14 hours of learning, but up to 80 hours of in-depth video is available. This makes this one of the most comprehensive and in-depth Java courses available.

Use your newly acquired skills to show your value and value to potential employers and prepare for a whole new career in programming.

The course also prepares you for the Oracle Java exam and obtaining that certificate.

28 hours of video • Lifelong access • Many sources

Go from zero to hero with JavaScript programming.

This modern 2020 JavaScript course is perfect for anyone who wants to further develop their programming skills, current developers who need JavaScript refresh, or complete beginners who have just begun.

Learn to solve problems, structure and organize code, how to program, and especially the JavaScript language itself.

With more than 28 hours of useful video-on-demand, there is a lot to learn and more than enough resources to help you on your way. There is even a fast and friendly Q&A included, so you can learn quickly and efficiently.

Take skills to new levels and apply your knowledge to fully understand why you write code, not just how. Go from beginner to advanced developer with this complete JavaScript course.

Great for beginners • 15 hours of video • Lifetime access

Put your skills into practice and create a complete 2D platformer with Unity.

Make game development seem simple with this unique course on Unity and C #, a modern multi-faceted programming language.

Budding game developers should definitely consider this course because it can help you on your way to becoming an experienced developer.

This course focuses on creating your own 2D platform game with Unity, an industry-standard program used by various gaming studios and indie developers around the world.

Because this course is designed to be easy to understand for everyone, it doesn’t matter what your skill level is when you enter it. Just take the course and get to know all the wonders of C # and Unity.

Many sources • 45 hours of video • Lifetime access

Learn everything you need to know about web development.

If you are looking for a more comprehensive web development course, this is the course for you. With valuable learning resources on HTML5, JavaScript, Bootstrap 4, CSS3 and more.

This course is rich in great resources to help you further improve your web development skills.

Instead of a simple set of videos with coding, this course goes one step further and focuses on lectures, projects, code-alongs, research assignments and much more.

The Web Developer Bootcamp is perfect for anyone who wants to know more about web development, regardless of the skill level with which they start.

Real-world applications • Lifetime access • Build real AI

Basic knowledge of Python required

Build your own AI with this advanced course on Python.

Artificial intelligence is the start of something big in the programming world, and you can be part of it with this course.

It’s time to use your newly learned programming skills and start something practical and useful for solving real-world problems.

With more than 16 hours of on-demand video and a variety of articles and resources to learn from, this course is the perfect starting point for those interested in developing their own AI programs.

Many resources • Lifelong access

Basic WordPress knowledge required

Discover how important code can be for the development of WordPress.

Use code to build what you need on the WordPress CMS.

This course helps you to unlock the full power of WordPress, go beyond the blog platform and use code to completely rebuild a fully customized WordPress site.

A new update in 2019 also brought the course to the latest standards, with a brand new three-part lesson on coding custom block types for the new Gutenberg Block Editor in WordPress.

You go from start to finish and you know exactly how to build a fully functioning WordPress site that is not being held back, but the limitations of a template.

Many sources • Cloning apps is practical • Lifetime access

Discover how the best app developers earn a living.

Let your imagination run wild and develop an incredible set of skills for building apps.

This course has a lead time of six weeks and is intended to help you quickly and efficiently with the app’s development process.

With more than 32 hours of on-demand video and 100 different articles, you can build the next great app in no time.

Each module has a different focus, with different stages that guide you through the process of creating clone apps to better understand how the best performing apps work. This includes cloning Instagram, Uber and Flappy Bird.

Because no programming knowledge is required, this course can turn beginners into expert developers.

