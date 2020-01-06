Learn the true state of the economy in Amarillo

Loading...

It’s so easy to lower your head, work, spend time with the family, and just delve into your own life.

I get it; I am also to blame. But I think when we enter a new decade as a city and a community, it is important for all of us to stay informed and to know what is going on in our own garden.

To learn more about the economic situation in Amarillo, meet other curious citizens on January 22, from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. in the Heritage Room of the Amarillo Civic Center. The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation tells you about the Amarillo economy as it delves deep into the issues that most affect our city.

Speakers include:

Kevin Carter (President and CEO of Amarillo Economic Development Corporation)

Sabrina Meck Perez, (Director of Amarillo Economic Development Corporation for Worker Attraction and Retention)

Keynote: Dr. Ray Perryman (President and CEO of the Perryman Group)

Entry to the event is free and breakfast is offered.

To register for the event, click here.

,