Learn the full range of creative software from Adobe for just $ 34

So you don’t have any professional creative skills. Consider that a speed bump, not road closure, on your way to a competent graphic designer, video editor or digital animator. As long as you want to learn, spend time perfecting your craft and have the right resources in tow, you have all the tools you need to get started.

Consider this as your ultimate bootcamp to get started with all the gold standard creative software from Adobe, including Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign and Premiere Pro.

The certification bundle consists of eight main subjects, which amounts to approximately 61 hours of instruction, including:

Adobe CC Masterclass: Photoshop, Illustrator, Adobe XD, InDesign

For those who don’t know 100% which Adobe software is best for certain tasks (hey, no judgment here), the Adobe CC Masterclass is the ideal place to start. It will break down a variety of design projects, including advertising, web, t-shirt, printing or social media design, and give you theories and real-world projects about the software that suits you best.

The complete 2020 After Effects CC Masterclass

This course focuses on the favorite platform for animators, Adobe After Effects CC. With this software, both post-production professionals and artists can add moving elements to their projects, such as titles, animations, and visual effects. You can try out all these functions after you have completed the 96 packed lectures in this course.

Adobe Photoshop CC course

Undoubtedly, Photoshop is the most recognizable software in the entire Adobe Creative Suite. This software has become the favorite tool for design professionals when it comes to image editing, creating unique images and creating a large number of projects for online and offline use. Consider the Adobe Photoshop CC course, packed with tips, tricks, and hacks to control the software to help you get the most out of Photoshop.

Adobe Photoshop CC: advanced training

Although Photoshop is very effective, it is not a streamlined platform in itself. To edit your images and do this quickly, you must learn shortcuts and efficiency. For those who have a basic knowledge of Photoshop, the Adobe Photoshop CC Advanced Training course shows how to create workflows that can work faster than ever.

Mastery in logo design in Adobe Illustrator

At a certain point in your graphic design career you are responsible for creating a logo. This can be for your current company or for your own personal website. Whatever the case, you can create a vivid logo with the help of Adobe Illustrator, and of course this design control lesson. During the five hours of online learning content, you will gain critical knowledge about creating a memorable logo, ranging from the right typographic choices to selecting a color palette that fits your brand messages. And because this course is based on a practical application, you must add different designs to your portfolio by the time you complete it.

Adobe Lightroom Classic CC: Zero to Pro

Millions of photographers can vouch for the advanced possibilities of Lightroom. The software has proven to be very effective when it comes to image editing, especially for adjusting colors and retouching the skin. And with the help of presets, the overall workflow of a photographer can be accelerated, making the software even more valuable. This six-hour course is intended for beginners or people with limited knowledge of Adobe Lightroom and delves into all of the above concepts.

Adobe Premiere Pro CC Masterclass: video editing made easy

Videographers, meet your new best friend. Adobe Premiere Pro is used in various production projects, from marketing videos to music videos, and can help you correct your content, improve audio levels, add visual effects, edit with a green screen and export your final creation for high-quality playback on almost any type of display device that there is. So if you are ready to convert those raw images that you have put on tape into a fully-fledged film, why not try this masterclass?

Create images, videos and web pages with Adobe Spark

You have two options if you are looking for amazing marketing material: pay a designer to create projects for you or learn how to create presentations, posts on social media and videos. For the do-it-yourselfers who read this, Adobe Spark, a software that can help with this type of design projects and presentations and portfolios of hosts, can help. This introductory course delves through the nuances of the program and gives you important insights and practical tips along the way.

If you would buy all of these individual courses piece by piece, your bill would go up to $ 1,600.

