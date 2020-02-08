Learn how to watch UFC fights live online without wires

The growing number of online streaming platforms have made it easier than ever to cut the cable (i.e., to give up your cable or satellite television subscription in favor of online-only services), but due to outdated transmission restrictions, the sport has been doing this for a while took to catch up with the crowd. Services like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime are ubiquitous these days when it comes to movies and television. Modern 4K TVs even have built-in Wi-Fi connectivity and streaming capabilities, which makes things even easier – but only recently, services like ESPN +, Fubo, Sling, and Hulu have tried to do the same for live-action sports ,

While cable cutting is a great way to save money and enjoy your favorite shows (especially on premium channels like HBO), watching sports has been a bit more difficult so far. This is especially good news for MMA fans, as UFC’s friendly relationship with ESPN makes it easier than ever to stream UFC. The world’s largest mixed martial arts league has joined ESPN to bring you all of your favorite UFC content online and on TV in 2020, including the highly anticipated UFC 247, which is due out tonight, Saturday, 8 February, with Jon Jones vs Dominick Reyes.

Fox had broadcast rights to UFC until 2018, but the contract went to ESPN in 2019. This means that this year all Ultimate Fighting Championship content, including pay-per-view events, will only be broadcast on the sports network. If you already have ESPN with a cable subscription, you can enjoy everything on your TV. However, this is also good news for cable cutters as ESPN launched its own online streaming service called ESPN + last spring.

If you already have a streaming service you like and just want ESPN + (which offers a mountain of sports content all by itself) for streaming UFC fights online, you can just sign up and get started. It’s a great value for just $ 5 a month or $ 50 a year. You can also use it with Amazon Fire, iOS, Android, and Chromecast devices, as well as with your computer’s web browser.

However, if you’re only now cutting the cable and looking for a streaming TV package bundled with ESPN channels – especially ones where you can see UFC – there are a few options available to you. All of these premium streaming services work on Android, iOS, Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast and Roku devices, as well as modern computer web browsers, unless otherwise stated:

Hulu Includes ESPN as part of its $ 45 monthly live TV plan. For an additional fee, you can also add premium channels like HBO, Showtime, Cinemax, and Starz. Hulu can be used on your Xbox console, Samsung Smart TV and Vizio SmartCast TV, as well as on the devices listed above.

Includes ESPN as part of its $ 45 monthly live TV plan. For an additional fee, you can also add premium channels like HBO, Showtime, Cinemax, and Starz. Hulu can be used on your Xbox console, Samsung Smart TV and Vizio SmartCast TV, as well as on the devices listed above. Sling TV There are two packages with ESPN channels: the Orange Plan for $ 25 a month and the Blue + Orange Plan for $ 40 a month. Premium channels cost extra, although HBO and Cinemax are not available from Sling. Sling is now available for Roku devices and can be used with LG, Samsung and Xbox One smart TVs.

There are two packages with ESPN channels: the Orange Plan for $ 25 a month and the Blue + Orange Plan for $ 40 a month. Premium channels cost extra, although HBO and Cinemax are not available from Sling. Sling is now available for Roku devices and can be used with LG, Samsung and Xbox One smart TVs. YouTube TV ESPN is available for $ 40 a month and offers additional premium channel subscriptions. However, HBO and Cinemax are also missing. However, you get unlimited DVR cloud storage. YouTube TV cannot be streamed on Fire devices (although it will be done later this year), but it is available on Xbox One.

ESPN is available for $ 40 a month and offers additional premium channel subscriptions. However, HBO and Cinemax are also missing. However, you get unlimited DVR cloud storage. YouTube TV cannot be streamed on Fire devices (although it will be done later this year), but it is available on Xbox One. DirecTV now offers the largest selection of packages and premium channels, but is also more expensive than most other services. Fares range from $ 50 to $ 135 a month. All levels include ESPN (and HBO, a nice bonus that you don’t have to pay for as an add-on). DirecTV Now works on all standard streaming devices as well as on smart TVs from Samsung.

offers the largest selection of packages and premium channels, but is also more expensive than most other services. Fares range from $ 50 to $ 135 a month. All levels include ESPN (and HBO, a nice bonus that you don’t have to pay for as an add-on). DirecTV Now works on all standard streaming devices as well as on smart TVs from Samsung. PlayStation Vue may not be Hulu or DirecTV name recognition, but it’s surprisingly good. The four plans, which range from $ 50 to $ 85 a month, are all bundled with some ESPN channels so you can stream UFC to your heart’s content. In addition to the popular streaming devices, PlayStation Vue can also be used on PS3 and PS4 consoles. This is good for PlayStation owners as it is one of the few live streaming services that the Sony console supports.

When will there be UFC fights in 2020?

Generally, UFC seasons start in January and end in autumn. However, the schedule is constantly changing, so you should check the UFC schedule periodically to see when something happens. Below is a brief overview of the queue battles:

date

time

event

fighter

February 8th

10 p.m. ET

UFC 247

Jones versus Reyes

February 15th

8 p.m. ET

UFC fight night

Anderson vs. Blachowicz

February 22

7 p.m. ET

UFC fight night

Fields against Hooker

February 29th

8 p.m. ET

UFC fight night

Benavidez v Figueiredo

7th March

10 p.m. ET

UFC 248

Adesanya against Romero

