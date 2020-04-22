Learn a new hobby online: 10 best hobbies and fun projects to try online

The products presented are independently selected by our editorial team and we can receive a commission on purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes.

Let’s face it: we have a lot of free time right now. Even if you work from home these days, you can’t spend much time on the screen before your eyes start to droop and your fingers move. The same goes for social media verification: doing live IG training is fine, but posting TikTok dances as an adult adult? Record your movements for something more productive.

Being trapped inside is not ideal, but if you’re going to be quarantined, you might as well take advantage of it. We have gathered ten new things to try from the confines – and comfort – of the home. From swapping coffee for Japanese matcha to buying a new instrument, there are a ton of easy ways to learn a new hobby or new habit online.

We even found a great camera to take if you want to get into photography or start creating video content for your friends and family. Your new skills are sure to impress and will last you longer than any TikTok trend.

1. Matcha Premium Tealyra Kit

My weekly visits to the Insta-worthy matcha store down the street from work have now been replaced by making my own matcha at home. It’s easier than you think, with this all-in-one kit.

The Tealyra matcha ceremony set offers you 50 g of high quality Japanese matcha tea powder, an authentic “chasen” bamboo whisk, a sieve, a whisk holder, a spoon and a bowl.

Sift a few teaspoons of matcha powder into the bowl, add hot water and whisk until the tea is frothy and creamy. Serve in a cup placed on the included wooden presentation tray for your own gram-worthy matcha moment.

Premium Tealyra Japanese Matcha Kit, $ 64.99, available on Amazon

2. Tulip X-Large Block Party Tie Dye Dye Kit

If you have a bunch of old t-shirts and sweats too delicate to wear in public but not so worn that they should be thrown away, consider turning them into a fun dye project. This tie-dye kit gives you six 16-ounce bottles of colored dye, along with gloves, rubber ties and an instruction manual. Dilute the dye with water in a large bowl or bucket and you’re good to go.

We turned our old hoodies into really cool bohemian inspired designs with this kit. Bonus: the dyes will not drip or discolour even if you throw your “new” clothes in the laundry.

Tulip Tie-Dye Kit, $ 18.99, available on Amazon

3. “We are knitters: Knitspiration to take everywhere and everywhere”

Leave it to two trendy Spaniards to make knitting cool again. This is the inspiration behind “We Are Knitters”, a website and community founded by Alberto Bravo and Pepita Marin, two friends from Madrid who have come together to share the desire to turn the seemingly dated hobby of knitting into an accessible and avant-garde hobby.

This book is a collection worthy of being presented of their “greatest successes”, with favorite patterns for hats, sweaters, blankets, tank tops and accessories, at the end of the book with original photographs of contributors from the world whole.

We Are Knitters, $ 17.99, available on Amazon

4. Alesis full size keypad

After pushing it back longer than I want to admit, I finally started learning to play the keyboard. This Alesis numeric keyboard gives you the full 88 keys – just like you would find on an ordinary piano – only in a portable size, ideal for learning on the table or used on a stand. (We also found a smaller 54-key digital piano here).

Although I was familiar with the chord names and basic structures, it was difficult for me to wrap my head where exactly to place my fingers. So this piano chord book is also useful. It contains 480 chords – including abbreviations – and some basic notes on how to play. I will not become Ray Manzarek overnight, but I hope I will be able to nail the intro to Strawberry fields forever better late than never.

Alesis Recital Beginner Keyboard, $ 219.99 / Piano Chord Book: 480 Basic Chords, $ 7, both available on Amazon

5. Artifact Uprising Color Series Photo Book

Publishing photos on your Facebook or Instagram feed doesn’t seem that special anymore, especially after discovering these personalized Artifact Uprising photo books. These beautifully bound softcover books are customizable with your own title, photos and lettering, all wrapped in a laminated vellum finish that adds satin texture to the pages. Choose from three sizes and half a dozen earthy colors. Whether you’re commemorating a special occasion, collecting photos from your travels, or organizing a new coffee table book, the Artifact Uprising site is a great place to start.

Artifact Uprising photo book, $ 20 +, available at Artifact Uprising

6. Made in blue carbon steel pan

If you started cooking during your forties, you are not alone. Statistics from the recent HUNTER Food Study special report on consumer cooking and eating habits revealed that 54% of Americans are cooking and cooking more now than they were before the COVID-19 epidemic. Additionally: 51% of Americans say they will continue to cook more even after the coronavirus crisis ends.

Our current obsession: this blue carbon pan, which handles everything, from steaks to stir-fry with ease. Made in France from thick blue carbon steel, it is a perfect hybrid of a cast iron pan and a stainless steel pan. With a diameter of 12 inches, the professional quality pan offers plenty of cooking space for French chefs and amateur gourmets.

7. Cold Press 365 Juicer

If juicing is part of your daily routine (or even if you’re new to it), you may want to get the all new Omega Cold Press 365. It is one of the easiest juice extractors we have used, with a quick (and surprisingly quiet) chewing process that gives more juice per fruit (or vegetable).

Because it produces juice without using heat – hence the “cold press” process – you will keep more enzymes, nutrients and antioxidants in your products, for maximum nutrition. What we like: the juice extractor assembles in a few minutes, stores easily and is dishwasher safe for quick and efficient cleaning.

Omega Cold Press 365, $ 149.95, available on Amazon

8. Nikon D3500 DSLR camera

If you want to get into photography, your best bet is still the Nikon D3500, which offers a ton of value for its price under $ 500. What you get: a 24.2 megapixel sensor, an ISO range of 100 to 25600 to adapt to a variety of lighting conditions, and a continuous shooting speed of 5 frames per second. Are you using this time to work on your short film or uploading something to YouTube? The D3500 records Full HD 1080p video at 60 fps. Bluetooth connectivity allows you to easily transfer files to your phone or device.

Nikon currently offers free online tutorials with hours of presentations by world-renowned photographers and content creators to get you started. See the latest news on NikonEvents.com.

Nikon D3500 DSLR camera, $ 396.95, available at BHPhotoVideo

9. The Cocktail Box Co. Premium Cocktail Kit

Sure, you can stock up on good wine online, but there’s also something good about mixing your own drinks. It’s a great time to play bartender at home, and the best place to start is with one of these mini kits from The Cocktail Box Co.

This kit provides (almost) everything you need to make an old-fashioned classic. The Cocktail Box Co provides the tools, ingredients and even a hand knitted cocktail napkin; just supply the alcohol (we love Wolf Moon Bourbon, a new Straight American bourbon whiskey from country artists Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line).

The Cocktail Box Co. Old Fashioned Kit, $ 21.99, available on Amazon / Wolf Moon Bourbon, $ 34, available on ReserveBar

10. Udacity Online Learning

You may not feel very motivated, but one of the best things you can do for yourself right now is to improve your skills. We like the list of Udacity online courses, taught by industry heavyweights and offering courses on everything from programming to analytics to project management.

Udacity says its “Nanodegree programs” are constantly revised to ensure that the material is relevant and provides ready-to-use skills. Other popular topics include artificial intelligence / machine learning, digital marketing, software development and cloud computing. And earlier this month, Udacity launched its first Nanodegree product management program with instructors that include top executives from Google and Uber.

The site currently offers a one month free trial. Learn more at Udacity.com.

Udacity Online Learning (30-day free trial), available on Udacity