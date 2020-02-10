Leaks indicate that new Crash Bandicoot is available for Android and iOS

The growth of mobile gaming means that more and more of our favorite console characters are freeing themselves and heading for our smartphones – the next star could be Crash Bandicoot.

According to the latest news from Twitter user JumpButton, there will be a runner-style crash bandicoot game for Android and iOS, made available by developer King – the team behind the huge Candy Crush Saga game series. This makes a lot of sense as the Crash Bandicoot license is owned by Activision, which in turn is owned by King (via Comicbook).

There was no official announcement of the game, but JumpButton discovered several images first through Google ads in Brazil and then by searching Facebook for the title. The user has shared a link with alleged evidence, which now redirects you to a general Google search page. This indicates that these ad listings have now been viewed.

Kotaku also found information about the upcoming title in the form of a game log. This has also been removed, but general jargon for listing games has been demonstrated and potential gameplay elements pointed out. It was stressed that this was the first time that Crash Bandicoot became “mobile”, but this is not necessarily the case as there have been several over the years that have had the title character.

The mobile runner genre has grown since the first Temple Run title came on the market almost a decade ago. However, we are certain that one of Playstation’s most famous mascots will be welcomed with open arms. If you’re a big Crash Bandicoot fan, let us know what you think about this upcoming title in the comments section below.

