Leak: Intel is planning a 400-500W top-end GPU to challenge AMD, Nvidia

Intel has had a firm grip on the exact details of its next-generation Xe GPUs for more than a year. We have received some updates, e.g. B. via Ponte Vecchio, but the company has largely let its advanced integrated graphics speak for itself (Ice Lake, which was based on Xe’s immediate predecessor, offered significantly improved graphics performance compared to Skylake).

However, a new leak from Digital Trends claims to have much more information about Intel’s graphics plan. Intel says it plans to launch cards based on multiple designs. The cards will contain either 1, 2 or 4 tiles, with each tile apparently consisting of 128 EUs. Each EU seems to work with eight threads at the same time, which means that when we compare the total number of GPU cores to an AMD or Nvidia chip, we compare Intel threads. This corresponds to 1024, 2048 or 4096 threads in a GPU with a width of 128, 256 or 512 EUs. Intel will apparently use a tiled architecture to achieve this type of density. Tiled in this sense seems to be a reference to the physical hardware design, not a reference to tiled rendering.

This slide relates to the form factor, size, power consumption, and form factors that Intel is introducing around Xe. However, not all terms could be defined. SDV = Software Development Vehicle. RVP = Reference Validation Platform. Wilson City appears to be a new type of Intel PCH, and Sawtooth Pass is an existing 2S Intel Xeon solution. However, it looks like these 400-500W cards are just server parts – there is no indication that Intel intends to deliver them in consumer form factors, and they require a 48V input voltage. These are clearly server parts, at least for the moment.

It is still impossible to draw conclusions about what the performance of these cards will look like, but we know that Intel is ready to press the outer edge of the thermal shell to achieve its performance goals. The 300 W target doesn’t determine that AMD willingly provide these types of mounts, but 500 W, even for a high-end server card, really drives it forward.

The problem is that you could use this fact to make two different arguments: 1). That Intel cannot achieve the energy efficiency of Nvidia / AMD and therefore relies on the maximum power consumption for HPC workloads, or 2). That Intel is ready to deliver a part with maximum power consumption to make a name for itself and its high-performance card. Both (or both) are valid arguments based on what we currently know.

The leak claims to confirm additional facts, including Xe’s use of PCIe 4.0 (which implies that Intel will support the standard sometime before the hardware starts) and HBM2 support. HBM2 is a little less surprising in this segment, and the GPU will use HBM2e. DigitalTrends expects Intel to use Fovero’s 3D stacking for storage support, which seems possible given the company’s advancement in interconnect technology.

I’m really excited to see what Intel brings to the table with new 3D graphics features. Ice Lake’s GPU is significantly better than anything the company has delivered so far, and I would love to see new competition in the PC GPU space. Intel’s 400-500W GPU is unlikely to reach the consumer space, but strange things are known to happen.

