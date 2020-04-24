Leah Messer Teen Mom 2 reveals what really happened behind the scenes in the new book

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer is ready to tell her story, her way, in her upcoming memory of Monope Hope, Grace & Faith.

Messer was first introduced to MTV fans in 2010 during the second season of 16 and pregnancy. Shortly after, she was selected as one of the leaders for the spinoff series Teen Mom 2, and she shares her life with fans on screen for decades.

Despite sharing so much of their lives, there was much more behind the scenes that fans never knew about. In his book, Messer describes a very traumatic and abused childhood, but also reveals that much of what was shown on Teen Mom 2 was not what it seemed.

In the book, Messer opens up about her drug addiction, which fans have seen play on screen, but she has always denied it. In his book, he reveals that he doesn’t even remember filming some parts of the show. “Much of that period of my life is just a failure for me.” Even though people tell me I did things. I don’t remember or I’ll look at my own shots and I won’t remember that, “he writes. She also reveals that her pill addiction began after a disfigured epidural from the birth of her daughter Addie, which led to spinal leakage and prescribing narcotics for headaches and back pain.

Among many of her revelations in the book’s bombing, another that is sure to surprise fans is the fact of what happened in her divorce from Corey. In season two of Teen Mom 2, it was revealed that Leah had cheated on Corey a week before their wedding with her ex-boyfriend Robbie Kidd and when Corey found out they were divorced. Hoping, Grace and Faith, Leah reveals that Corey actually knew about the incident for six months and they moved on, and they actually fought for her to want a new home, and Corey wanted a new car instead when they broke up.

“I called one of the producers who said she talked to Corey and he told her we were breaking up because I was cheating on him.” It shocked me that it was coming now, even though we had agreed six months ago to build it for us, but she said it was still an important part of our story, and Corey already agreed. He adds, “What bothers me about how it all happened is not that I was called to the show to cheat Corey, that I felt like I was being manipulated into a situation where I seemed to be lying. him about it and that’s why our marriage fell apart [..] I still believe we might be able to solve our problems, but once he said there that I was cheating, he started to start putting pressure from everyone around him. We involved our parents, we involved the producers, we involved the whole show, and another thing I knew he had hired a lawyer for was a divorce. “

Teen Mom 2 fans can find out everything Leah reveals when Hope, Grace & Faith is released on May 5th.