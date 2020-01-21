Leah Messer’s sister was born. Photo credit: MTV

Leah Messer, the teen mom’s 2-star daughter, has added another baby to the family. Her sister Victoria, who announced that she was pregnant in the last season of the show, welcomed her son to the family this week.

Leah shared the news on her social media pages, revealing that the baby Caí River Rodríguez Messer was born on January 20th at 10:43 a.m. She said the little boy had been loved by so many strong women.

She previously revealed that this little boy has been the first-born boy in the family for a long time.

Caí River Rodríguez knife

20.01.2020 10:43 a.m. ♥ ️

You are already loved by so many strong ladies and also spoiled a Lil 🙊

You share your birthday with a legend legend #MartinLutherKingDay

So proud of your mom and dad. # Blessing #blessed pic.twitter.com/2bxBhWgSsy

– Leah D. Messer (@ TM2LeahDawn) January 21, 2020

In her announcement, Leah revealed that Caí could celebrate his birthday while celebrating a legend.

Her testimony seemed to confuse some people when one person corrected Leah by mentioning that Martin Luther King’s birthday is January 15th.

Nobody said that he was born on the 20th. But today is the day we celebrate his legacy. ♥ ️ & it’s cool, my nephew was born today.

– Leah D. Messer (@ TM2LeahDawn) January 21, 2020

Leah struggled, saying that she never claimed that Martin Luther King’s birthday was on January 20. She also pointed out that people are celebrating his legacy on January 20, and now she found it cool that her nephew was born on the same day.

She was faced with so many tweets on the subject that she gave an explanation of the tweet.

All ‼‼ I am 100% sure that Martin Luther King’s birthday is not today. However, today is the day we celebrate his legacy, life, and standpoint. It was pretty amazing to celebrate a life on # MLKDay2020 ♥ ️

– Leah D. Messer (@ TM2LeahDawn) January 21, 2020

The mood on Instagram was a little different. Here she shared some photos from the delivery room, including one that pretended to catch the baby.

She also found that the camera team was in the delivery room so Teen Mom 2 could share Victoria’s birth with the audience.

In the last season of Teen Mom 2, Victoria told Leah that she had become pregnant from a man she had met in Costa Rica.

During the reunion special, Leah announced that they were working to bring the man to the United States so that he could be with Victoria and her new son.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on break.