Leafs' Nylander, Marner burning hot since Keefe's risk of line change

Considering how it went last season for the Toronto Maple Leafs top line with John Tavares, Mitchell Marner and Zach Hyman, you could be forgiven for being confused by the new head coach Sheldon Keefe who split them up at the end of December has passed.

The start of the season without Hyman on the line seemed to throw them all for a loop, and Tavares’ struggle to get on the net earlier, along with Marner’s early even-power struggle, really killed all the impulse they built up last season . Even after both Marner and Tavares had their feet under them and Hyman returned, last season’s magic did not appear all over again.

Meanwhile, the combination of William Nylander and Auston Matthews had been the attacking dynamo that had kept the Leafs going before the coaching change, and they didn’t slow down when Keefe came in. But in the interest of achieving both his top scoring lines, Keefe took a bit of a risk.

Flipping centers and put Matthews between Hyman and Marner, while Tavares got Nylander and Alex Kerfoot. Given the talent of all players involved, it may not seem like a big risk, but it is always difficult for a coach to disrupt the Apple cart when you win.

The result? Well, Nylander brought great underlying songs with Matthews, but the actual production was just okay, nothing amazing. Since the change, Nylander and Marner are both blazing hot, they score more than one point per game and the Leafs roll.

However, points can deceive, how have the two wingers played since the change compared to what they did before?

Differentials on the ice at 5-vs-5.

Nylander has crushed it all season, with the Leafs seeing huge benefits while on the ice compared to when it isn’t. Although the change in the middle has hit him a bit in the shots and shot attempts, he is still good at it, while the control over quality games that stimulate targets has improved enormously.

That is a major problem, given that the numbers of Tavares in those areas had not been good before this switch was made; the Leafs controlled only 41 percent of the inner slot shots while on the ice.

Just like Tavares, Marner had trouble controlling the game from the inner slot for the switch, while placing respectable numbers in shots, shot attempts and final passes. Since they are united with Matthews, the differences on Marner’s ice look almost identical to those of Nylander, with extreme control over slot passages, especially shots from the inner slot, and a slight hit in shots and shot attempts.

In essence, by switching things around, Keefe has sacrificed a little quantity in favor of a lot of quality, going from a predominantly well-functioning line and a very good upper line to two ridiculously dominant upper lines, at least as regards the differentials.

The next question is whether the top wings of the Leafs actually get the individual offensive boosts that their differentials and point production would make us assume?

Individual offensive impact with 5-vs-5.

This season has changed a bit for the behavior of Nylander on the ice or the playing style in the attacking zone. He leaned more than ever before, closer to the net than ever before, and you’d expect that moving to Mitch Marner’s place would cut in a bit, with more focus on making games … but you’d wrong.

Nylander makes more strides in the slot machine, going from about competition class to first-line quality since the swap, but his shooting has also increased more. Surprisingly, Nylander is still training all of the Leafs in internal closing shots this season at just 20 minutes, and surpassing Matthews in that category is extremely difficult to do.

He has seen a fall in both his completed and attempted steps of the rush, but his scoring chances of the rush are up, so it is more likely that he will be asked to shoot those plays more often instead of procrastinating on Matthews at times. The self-confidence is at a high level and you can see that in the numbers.

Marner had a cheeky shooting year for the middle switch and barely did anything from the inner guess and far below average to get shots on the net completely out of the guess. He did not get any cycle changes and did not attack the run compared to what you would expect from him, but he led the Leafs in finished steps to the wide margin slot.

Marner is not the kind of player you really want on the net front, but getting almost zero chances from that area is still a cause for concern, and his shark numbers have improved drastically since being combined with Matthews. He gets more chances of the rush, completing more passes of the rush and has also greatly increased his cycle chances.

The best news for Marner is that this increase in shooting from better areas has not had a negative impact on his game, and in fact he has been one of the frontrunners in completed final passes in recent weeks.

How well this worked out in the short term, you have to wonder why it hasn’t been tested before, but remember that Nylander missed a huge part of last season and when he returned to the line-up, the Tavares-Marner combination was one of the best in the NHL. Still it seems that Keefe has come across something special here.