Loading...

TORONTO – Give me 3-on-3 to infinity.

Lock me up in a room with a 4K TV. Give me pompoms. Do not feed me anything but popcorn and strange haste.

“Three out of three is … I can’t use the words I want to use,” says Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice, pausing to find a PG formulation.

“It’s a free-for-all fecal matter. It’s a huge show out there, and that’s great.”

I was not the only media member who had trouble sitting still in his assigned office chair Wednesday minutes between minutes 60 and 65 of a 3-3 hockey game between the talented Winnipeg Jets and Toronto Maple Leafs, skill on full display.

From the beginning to the end, the trios sprinted and vibrated, calling glorious chances only coupled with stunning rescues.

“It was crazy,” Jets said Mason Appleton ahead. “There were so many options at both ends, I couldn’t believe the game didn’t end in the extension.”

Together, the sides crammed 15 shot attempts in five minutes, marked by considerable chances of freezing the clock by stars such as Auston Matthews, John Tavares, Patrik Laine, Kyle Connor and William Nylander.

House of the Maple Leafs

Stream 56 Maple Leafs games with Sportsnet this season. Get over 500 NHL games, blackout-free, including Hockey Night in Canada, all outdoor games, the All-Star Game, 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs and more.

A whistle only interrupted the action once throughout the extension, when a deflected shot flew into the net. Everything else was fast and fluent.

“That’s great entertainment for the public,” Laine said. “You know, trading opportunities and keepers played great. I think both teams had the keys to complete this game but couldn’t do it. “

Frederik Andersen stoned Jack Roslovic on a 2-on-0, then Mark Scheifele on a 1-on-0 and scored two rounds of ‘Fred-die! Fred-die! “Sings while the game continues.

“I didn’t like it all. I didn’t really enjoy it at all. I thought it was terrible for the Jets,” Maurice said, judging Andersen’s sudden death.

“Ordinary specialty comes to the fore in the 3-on-3. You see many 2-to-0s in a game where you make rescue or escapes, but special players who play that. “

Unfortunately, the only thing that OT solved this night was boredom.

Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman talk to many people in the hockey world, and then they tell listeners everything they have heard and what they think.

“Great hockey. Lots of skilled guys in our team, lots of skilled guys in their team, and it was really fun, “Scheifele said, admitted he felt like a strip of fans, a little disappointed when the format switched to the shootout.” You just want it in stand it, it was so much fun. “

Is Scheifele open to the idea of ​​going 3-on-3 beyond five minutes?

“I should sit in front of it,” he replied. “Yeah right.”

Andersen agrees: “I would like to see more overtime, to be honest.”

Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe is also open to the idea and thinks: “Once you get past the regulations, all bets are eliminated.”

We have tried to convince some of the other clients, but it is easier to crave more when you are on the edge of your seat, not on the edge of exhaustion.

“I would probably feel more tired. The fans get a kick out of it. Fans probably also like the shootout,” said Blake Wheeler, who ended the madness with a shootout winner.

“3-in-3, you get some talent and some open ice, some cool things happen, and I think you see more often than not that the games are decided in that extension, so I think that’s a good start. “

“My opinion is, I think five minutes is good,” Laine said. “For us we play with three lines. Each will be a maximum of two or three shifts, so in my opinion that is pretty good. It’s a bit [tiring]. It’s a lot of skating, a lot of space on the ice … but that’s why we train we in the summer. “

Maurice admits that he was not a 3-on-3 fan when the NHL took the format in 2015. Now he finds it excellent entertainment.

“If you are going to spend money to see a game, someone must win and someone must lose,” Maurice said. “I drove to Norfolk for two and a half hours during one of the lockouts to watch a hockey game. The idea that it would end in a draw afterwards is sad. So I love the shootout for what it is: it’s exciting for the fans; it is not so much for the coaches. “

The idea of ​​expanding 3-on-3 and further taxing star players may never get approval from the Players’ Association, and Maurice understands why.

The Jets even stop practicing 3-on-3 after the training camp due to the physical cost of 200 foot skates for each shot and endure long-strenuous shifts that can drag much further than the recommended 30 seconds.

“I don’t think you can do it to the players. I really don’t,” Maurice explained, minutes before he hoped for a flight to try and win another game on Thursday.

The last thing his best players need is another 3-on-3 team pressure hockey.

“We’re going to Boston and we’re coming to our hotel at three in the morning. You add that, I don’t think it’s good for the players.”

But, selfish, great for my adrenaline.