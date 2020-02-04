Leafs got a double whammy with Andersen injury in a hard loss for Panthers

TORONTO – Oh oh.

This will leave a mark.

It is not only that the Toronto Maple Leafs surpassed the team that they are fighting for a play-off spot and somehow have given up two valuable points in the regulations. They also lost starting goalkeeper Frederik Andersen to an upper body injury on Monday and saw the Florida Panthers place three goals of the third period behind backup Michael Hutchinson in a mind-shattering 5-3 loss.

How do you measure the dominance of the Leafs?

They didn’t allow a single shot against Andersen in the first 11 minutes of the game. After coming in for the second period, Hutchinson saw only three shots in 20 minutes – two from the neutral zone and a harmless 46-foot dribbler from Colton Sceviour’s stick.

None of them had a chance to go inside.

The work became a bit more difficult after Auston Matthews made it 3-1 in the opening minute of the third period and Hutchinson was unable to fulfill the task. Mark Pysyk scored his second of the night up close, Jonathan Huberdeau tied it after a power play and Mike Hoffman stabbed the dagger from under the goal line in a spinning attempt.

House of the Maple Leafs

Stream 56 Maple Leafs games with Sportsnet this season. Get over 500 NHL games, blackout-free, including Hockey Night in Canada, all outdoor games, the All-Star Game, 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs and more.

Pysyk, a defender on the wing used for this game, made the hat trick in an empty net.

That wasted an otherwise dominant attempt by the home team. The Leafs had a particularly sturdy mid-frame, with John Tavares pulling a Mitch Marner pass on the power play home before William Nylander picked up his 25th of the season by chipping a nice Kasperi Kapanen feed past Sergei Bobrovsky to take the score 2-1.

While they try to go past a game they probably should have won, all eyes are now shifting to Andersen.

He was involved in two collisions during the first period and did not leave the dressing room after the break. Frank Vatrano and teammate Jake Muzzin crashed on Andersen before Pysyk returned to the head of the Leafs with 3:45 to play in the period.

If his absence is long-lasting, it is an even bigger blow to Leafs’ play-off opportunities than this loss to the Panthers.